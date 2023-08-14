[LISTEN] The PURRfect music for cats exist to put them in a PAWsitive mood





Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trends, including music composed specifically for cats (skip to 11.37 for this one).

Cat parents and lovers will know that it's a cat's world and we just live to serve them (true story) so, of course, cats got humans to make music just for them.

Friedman says that research published in Applied Animal Behavioral Science and reported by the Smithsonian Magazine shows that cats don't care much for human tunes.

Research shows that cats prefer “species-specific” music with frequencies and tempos that mimic the sounds of purring and birds with specific beats and purrs per minute do wonders for a feline.

Apparently, these feline songs are meant to deliver pawsitive results by relaxing them and perking up your kitty cat.

So, what does cat music sound like?

Believe it or not, there are cat composers out there like, David Teie who provide a little sonic catnip.

So, what's the feedback - do cats love cat music? Friedman says...

A number of people said they played it for their cats and it really works. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Will your cat turn over and purr for this one?

Or will they be like some cats of TikTok and bop to human tunes... some cats appreciate the human art form too.