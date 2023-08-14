Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals
This past weekend saw the quarter-finals of The Masked Singer South Africa. This season is in full swing as we move closer to the grand finale where audiences will find out who the last standing masked singer will be.
Check out the latest contestant revealed on the most recent episode of The Masked Singer:
Jason Goliath is a South African actor, comedian, and TV personality. In his latest stand-up show, Dala What You Must: It Is What It Is, Goliath focuses on his passion for comedy over the years.
SPOILER ALERT! 🐘 We can finally enjoy the rest of our weekend knowing who was behind the mysterious Elephant mask: actor and comedian @JasonGoliath! RT if you knew it, ‘like’ if you didn’t. #MaskedSingerSA pic.twitter.com/B4ysoYLj0k' The Masked Singer South Africa (@MaskedSingerZA) August 12, 2023
Find out more about how the show works and get watching: Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA
As the competition heats up, the masked singers go head-to-head, showing off their incredible vocals and spectacular costumes.
Each week one identity is revealed until episode 13 when the final four masked celebs will battle it out to win the Golden Masked Trophy.
Who is left? Tree, Lollipop, Rhino, Fox, and Lion will sing their hearts out to be in the finale.
Join in on the action and excitement as the finale approaches. Tune in to SABC 3 on Saturdays at 6.30 pm and SABC 1 at 8 pm.
Catch the rebroadcast on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9 pm.
This article first appeared on 947 : Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals
More from Entertainment
Thuso Mbedu shines as first-ever L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan African ambassador
The local actress said "words are failing me" at a L'Oréal Paris event in Jozi over the weekend.Read More
Tom Cruise as the next Green Lantern... perfect or a Mission Impossible?
Artist Pablo Ruiz sparked fans' interest in seeing Cruise in one of his most requested superhero roles through art on Instagram.Read More
Happy 57th birthday, Halle Berry!
Catwoman turns 57 today - take a trip down memory lane to celebrate some of her most iconic roles.Read More
SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars'
Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio.Read More
Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie'
The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'.Read More
Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it’s not a new trend
Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media.Read More
Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA
Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now.Read More
Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!
Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre.Read More
Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked
Rapper Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that both she and her brother are in fact alive.Read More