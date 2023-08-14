Eyadini Lounge founder Jabulani Zama has passed away





Condolences continue to pour in following the death of Eyadini Lounge owner, Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama.

The popular shisanyama in Umlazi, Durban confirmed the founder’s passing on Sunday (13 August).

“We are saddened by the passing of our founder Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama known as Jigga Money. We would like to extend our greatest gratitude to everyone of you, for always being by his side,” the statement reads.

On Saturday, Eyadini Lounge announced that Zama suffered a stroke.

TimesLive reports that Zama was popular among tourists and a source of jobs for artists and several youth.

Gqom artist Babes Wodumo and many other local celebrities mourned the owner’s death.

The musician took to social media to share a tribute to the late businessman.

DJ Happygal Ndlovu also shared a tribute.

