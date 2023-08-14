Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus
Clarence Ford speaks to Audrey Tinline, BBC correspondent.
Poland has reportedly increased the troops around its border with Belarus, which is a Russian ally.
The purpose of this deployment is to deter any actions from Belarus rather than launch an offensive as they believe Belarus is attempting to destabilise Poland.
Poland is seeing all of this as an increasingly threatening sign on its borders.Audrey Tinline, BBC correspondent
It is beefing up its military response.Audrey Tinline, BBC correspondent
Tinline says Poland has increased spending on military defences and has ordered hardware from around the world.
All of this hardware is going to cost it a lot of money.Audrey Tinline, BBC correspondent
Poland is set to hold a display of strength with its armed forces parade, which Tinline says is likely to be its biggest show of strength since the end of the Cold War.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/soldier-army-poland-military-war-504966/
