China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses





Clarence Ford speaks to Audrey Tinline, BBC correspondent.

In the latest economic challenge facing the world’s second-largest economy, one of China's biggest property developers, Country Garden, could see a loss of $7.6 billion (over R140 billion).

It really can’t meet its debts. Audrey Tinline, BBC correspondent

Tinline says that problems with debt seem to be affecting the entire property sector in China.

There has also reportedly been a decrease in exports and an increase in youth unemployment which is now at an all-time high.

Retail sales data will be released this week, and Tinline says they will be looking to see if China’s spending can stick with a 3% growth rate.

That is a far cry from those double-digit readings that we would have seen earlier in the year. Audrey Tinline, BBC correspondent

© maksymkapliuk/123rf.com

Tinline says that with China’s economy slowing down, this could spell issues for other countries as so many rely on the country for business.

Listen to the interview above for more.