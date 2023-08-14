Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert
In case you missed it, Miss South Africa 2023 has been crowned - Meet Natasha Joubert!
The 26-year-old from Gauteng was crowned at the SunBet Arena at TimeSquare Casino in Pretoria on 13 August.
RELATED: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Your Miss South Africa 2023 @natashajoub 👑#MissSA2023 #NatashaJoubert pic.twitter.com/ExfY2P3yjB' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 13, 2023
Get to know the new queen, here’s five facts you probably didn’t know about her:
1) Second time is the charm
This is not the first time the beauty entered the pageant.
Joubert made it to the top three in 2020 after she lucked out to Shudufhadzo Musida.
She represented South Africa the following year at the Miss Universe 2021 competition.
Miss Universe South Africa, Natasha Joubert, in her National Costume for the Miss Universe Pageant on 17 May 2021. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/UwYLWbxoif' Royal’Tee Shongwe (@AdvKindness) April 12, 2021
RELATED: Queen B is back! Bonang Matheba returns to host Miss SA
2) She inspired a book character
Speaking to Sunday Times, Jourbert shares that she was the inspiration for a character in a ‘very creative’ childhood friend’s book.
The characters were based on real people, changing their names, but keeping their initials the same.
Joubert was dubbed Natalia Jefferys.
3) She is a fashion designer
In addition to having a BCom Marketing degree, she founded her own fashion brand in 2016.
The brand Natalia Jefferys, which specialises in couture for special occasions, is run alongside her mother.
Yes, the brand’s name was inspired by the book character!
4) She was on SA’s Got Talent
The Miss South Africa stage wasn’t the first stage Joubert graced.
Speaking to News24, she revealed that she was on South Africa’s Got Talent at just 11 years old.
Joubert was clearly born to be in the spotlight!
5) She’s a lover of the outdoors
While the beauty queen loves the glitz and glamour, she also loves the outdoors.
Many might be surprised to find out that she was a tomboy when she was younger.
RELATED: Relebogile Mabotja scores a SAFTA nod for her work on Miss SA
This article first appeared on 947 : Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CvcHx8Lqfsz/
More from Lifestyle
How to grow rhinos in a lab: The science that could save an endangered species
There are several parallel projects running across the world to save the northern white rhinoceros.Read More
Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an ‘everything app’, but what is it?
Everything apps are designed to help you do, well, just about everything you do on a phone.Read More
Eyadini Lounge founder Jabulani Zama has passed away
The popular Durban shisanyama owner passed away on 13 August.Read More
[LISTEN] The PURRfect music for cats exist to put them in a PAWsitive mood
Yes, there's music composed specifically for cats and it sounds like this...Read More
Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims
Six contestants have pressed charges after allegedly being forced to strip and spread their legs for 'body checks'.Read More
Relebogile Mabotja scores a SAFTA nod for her work on Miss SA
Relebogile Mabotja is nominated for Best Entertainment Programme for the production of the Miss SA 2022 pageant.Read More
Gen Z's use up to 1 hour of social media a day to avoid negativity - survey
McKinsey Health Institute released a Gen Z survey, revealing that Gen Z's barely use social media to protect their mental health.Read More
Property tips: Determining how much you should charge for rent
Pinpointing how much rent to charge tenants can be tricky.Read More
Lion's Head is becoming safer, with new ladders (and less congestion)
Megan Taplin (Table Mountain National Park Manager) speaks on improvements being made to the Lion’s Head hiking trail.Read More