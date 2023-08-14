Streaming issues? Report here
MTN to sell minority stake of its R100bn fintech business to Mastercard

14 August 2023 8:31 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
MasterCard
MTN Group
The Money Show
Fintech
MTN SA
Ralph Mupita
MTN mobile money service

The mobile carrier's fintech business recorded a 37% increase in transactions in the first six months of the year, thanks to it's 61 million active customers.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group.

The MTN Group has delivered solid interim financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June, reporting revenue up by 15.1%, to R107.7 billion.

Revenue from data (26.9%), voice (6.6%) and fintech (11.5%) services is behind the telecommunications company's positive numbers over the period.

The cellular giant also saw a growth in its total subscribers which increased by 5.2% to 290.6 million.

It's fintech business, Mobile Money (MoMo) recorded a 37% increase in transactions thanks to it's 61 million active customers.

MTN also agreed a deal with Mastercard to take a minority stake in its fintech business, which is valued at R100 billion.

MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita. Picture: Supplied.
MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita. Picture: Supplied.

The company reported growth, despite challenging times in South Africa.

In March, MTN invested R1.5 billion to improve its network and counter the impact of loadshedding, vandalism and battery theft.

MTN has over 291 million customers in 19 markets, which includes Nigeria and Ghana.

We've got 60 million subscribers using Mobile Money across 16 countries....there's still a sizable chunk of our base that don't actually use Mobile Money or financial services, leveraging on our networks. That for us is a big opportunity, and that's why we're seeking these partnerships.

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group

Over time we think we'll be able to build a strong financial services business across Africa.

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group

If we look at the African continent, there's still a massive gap for Africans to be accessing data capable devices that allow them to use Whatsapp and those instant messaging platforms.

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group

Listen to the audio for more.




