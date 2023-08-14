WhatsApp calls are giving mobile operators a run for their money
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx.
South Africans are becoming more reliant on WhatsApp voice calls, dumping mobile operators due largely to the unreliability of cellular networks.
Mobile operators like Vodacom and MTN have been struggling to keep calls connected particularly during higher stages of loadshedding, forcing people to use other, more reliable options such as WhatsApp and other voice-over-internet apps.
This technology offers users superior calls, especially if connected to stable broadband internet.
But with the rollout of fibre in many homes and the ease with which people can connect to the internet with free Wi-Fi hotspots, VOIP calls are a cheaper option as well.
Other apps like Zoom have also become popular over the last few years, particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
15 years ago we did a study called VOIP in SA, where we found that corporate South Africa was moving rapidly towards making calls over data.Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx
What's happening in the last few years since fibre has become fairly common place, especially in suburban homes, you now find that individuals far prefer WhatsApp calls to regulars calls because it's not costing them anythingArthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx
They're already paying a flat fee, typically for their fibre access or for their broadband access, and that means there's absolutely no cost to making voice calls.Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_85673330_chiang-mai-thailand-september-12-2017-samsung-galaxy-s6-smartphone-launches-whatsapp-application-on-.html?vti=n43zbs3ipo6ae6yyck-1-15
