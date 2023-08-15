Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes. 15 August 2023 9:31 AM
Weekend taxi impoundments fully in line with Santaco agreement – JP Smith This past weekend, a number of taxis were impounded after a deal was struck with the City of Cape Town and Santaco. 15 August 2023 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Should all old cars be destroyed? Back in 1936, Cape Town authorities decided that old cars are unsafe and that those over a certain age must be destroyed. 15 August 2023 8:04 AM
View all Local
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic? 15 August 2023 10:15 AM
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024 The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot p... 14 August 2023 8:58 AM
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
View all Politics
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool... Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment. 15 August 2023 9:07 AM
Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi The aim is to eventually retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis with electric engines. 15 August 2023 7:14 AM
How Brad Bing's passion has given a Sporting Chance to kids for over 30 years Sporting Chance founder Brad Bing shares the story behind the programme which has contributed to the lives of over 250 000 SA chil... 14 August 2023 9:25 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking How do you instil discipline in your children? 15 August 2023 9:55 AM
Study suggests telemedicine can help women in SA get early abortions safely Abortions are legal in South Africa until the 13th week of pregnancy but accessing these services can still be challenging. 15 August 2023 9:49 AM
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool... Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment. 15 August 2023 9:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a... 15 August 2023 5:50 AM
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’. 14 August 2023 9:33 AM
View all Sport
Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable. 15 August 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all! 15 August 2023 9:19 AM
Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show. 14 August 2023 1:52 PM
View all Entertainment
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year. 14 August 2023 2:38 PM
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. 14 August 2023 1:57 PM
Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated' A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear a case against former US president Donald Trump next week. 14 August 2023 1:35 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox

15 August 2023 5:50 AM
by Michael Pedro
Robert Marawa

Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a third season in a row.

The English Premier League returned this past weekend with 27 goals scored between Friday’s opening game and Sunday’s clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a third season in a row. Arsenal will be hoping to challenge again, especially after bringing in some marquee signings in the form of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurien Timber and also started their campaign with 3 points.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, sportswriter and broadcaster Gerry Cox believes that City will once again be the team to beat.

We learned within 3 minutes that Haaland is back and he looks like he could score 50 goals again this season. City still look like they will be the team to beat this season and for Burnley that was a bit of a harsh intro into the Premier League again. You expect Arsenal to push City again this year and got off to a winning start, maybe not as emphatic as last season’s result against Forest.

Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster
FILE: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland poses with the Premier League trophy on the pitch after the presentation ceremony following the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on 21 May 2023. Picture: Oli SCARFF/AFP
FILE: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland poses with the Premier League trophy on the pitch after the presentation ceremony following the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on 21 May 2023. Picture: Oli SCARFF/AFP

The stand out clash of the weekend took place on Sunday with Chelsea and Liverpool playing to a 1-1 draw. Cox believes based on the business that the Blues have done and their performance against Jurgen Klopp’s side, Chelsea will finish above Liverpool.

Caicedo fills the gap that Kante left but 115 million for a 21-year-old is ridiculous. I firmly had Liverpool challenging City before the season started and I thought their attack would be reinforced this year but it didn’t look great on Sunday. There is an instant uptick around Chelsea since Pochettino came in but one shot on target for Liverpool was surprising. Brighton will be one of those teams to look out for and could be pushing top 4 or 5. When you consider that they sell most of their players for huge fees and seemingly bring in gems of players and continue getting better.

Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster
Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (C) crosses the ball to set up the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on 13 August 2023. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP
Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (C) crosses the ball to set up the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on 13 August 2023. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

Watch below for the full interview with Gerry Cox:


This article first appeared on EWN : Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox




More from Sport

Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup

15 August 2023 5:56 AM

Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago.

Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during the national team's open day in Auckland Park on 28 June 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup

14 August 2023 9:33 AM

Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’.

Read More arrow_forward

@ rez_art/123rf.com

Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind'

12 August 2023 4:51 PM

'If you can walk you can box, it's never too late to learn' says Boxfit Gym's Simon Domingos.

Read More arrow_forward

Coal City Coach and Banyana Banyana legend Anna Monate. Picture: 947.

'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate

12 August 2023 8:13 AM

The Banyana Banyana veteran said if the women's game is to take its rightful place, there needs to be more investment in terms of, among other things, a professional league, grassroots focus, and a long-term plan for player development.

Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana midfielder Jermaine Seoposenwe. Picture: 947.

'The lack of respect hurt me': Seoposenwe on Banyana Banyana's pay battle

11 August 2023 5:43 AM

Despite the African Champions and Safa being at loggerheads over bonuses and poor preparation ahead of the tournament, Desiree Ellis’ charges made history by becoming the first South African team to advance from the group stages of a World Cup.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Yazan Rihan on Pixabay

One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy?

10 August 2023 10:20 AM

Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024.

Read More arrow_forward

'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha

10 August 2023 9:13 AM

There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup.

Read More arrow_forward

Spar Proteas play against the Jamaica known as the Sunshine Girls during the Netball World Cup 2023 on 30 July. Picture: Supplied/Netball SA

Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball

9 August 2023 11:21 AM

Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hosted the tournament this month.

Read More arrow_forward

Retired professional tennis player, Roger Federer. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Tatiana

Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer!

8 August 2023 9:49 AM

Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus

7 August 2023 10:31 AM

The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.

Read More arrow_forward

