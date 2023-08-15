Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox





The English Premier League returned this past weekend with 27 goals scored between Friday’s opening game and Sunday’s clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a third season in a row. Arsenal will be hoping to challenge again, especially after bringing in some marquee signings in the form of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurien Timber and also started their campaign with 3 points.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, sportswriter and broadcaster Gerry Cox believes that City will once again be the team to beat.

We learned within 3 minutes that Haaland is back and he looks like he could score 50 goals again this season. City still look like they will be the team to beat this season and for Burnley that was a bit of a harsh intro into the Premier League again. You expect Arsenal to push City again this year and got off to a winning start, maybe not as emphatic as last season’s result against Forest. Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster

FILE: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland poses with the Premier League trophy on the pitch after the presentation ceremony following the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on 21 May 2023. Picture: Oli SCARFF/AFP

The stand out clash of the weekend took place on Sunday with Chelsea and Liverpool playing to a 1-1 draw. Cox believes based on the business that the Blues have done and their performance against Jurgen Klopp’s side, Chelsea will finish above Liverpool.

Caicedo fills the gap that Kante left but 115 million for a 21-year-old is ridiculous. I firmly had Liverpool challenging City before the season started and I thought their attack would be reinforced this year but it didn’t look great on Sunday. There is an instant uptick around Chelsea since Pochettino came in but one shot on target for Liverpool was surprising. Brighton will be one of those teams to look out for and could be pushing top 4 or 5. When you consider that they sell most of their players for huge fees and seemingly bring in gems of players and continue getting better. Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster

Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (C) crosses the ball to set up the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on 13 August 2023. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

Watch below for the full interview with Gerry Cox:

This article first appeared on EWN : Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox