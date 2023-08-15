Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox
The English Premier League returned this past weekend with 27 goals scored between Friday’s opening game and Sunday’s clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.
Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a third season in a row. Arsenal will be hoping to challenge again, especially after bringing in some marquee signings in the form of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurien Timber and also started their campaign with 3 points.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, sportswriter and broadcaster Gerry Cox believes that City will once again be the team to beat.
We learned within 3 minutes that Haaland is back and he looks like he could score 50 goals again this season. City still look like they will be the team to beat this season and for Burnley that was a bit of a harsh intro into the Premier League again. You expect Arsenal to push City again this year and got off to a winning start, maybe not as emphatic as last season’s result against Forest.Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster
The stand out clash of the weekend took place on Sunday with Chelsea and Liverpool playing to a 1-1 draw. Cox believes based on the business that the Blues have done and their performance against Jurgen Klopp’s side, Chelsea will finish above Liverpool.
Caicedo fills the gap that Kante left but 115 million for a 21-year-old is ridiculous. I firmly had Liverpool challenging City before the season started and I thought their attack would be reinforced this year but it didn’t look great on Sunday. There is an instant uptick around Chelsea since Pochettino came in but one shot on target for Liverpool was surprising. Brighton will be one of those teams to look out for and could be pushing top 4 or 5. When you consider that they sell most of their players for huge fees and seemingly bring in gems of players and continue getting better.Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster
Watch below for the full interview with Gerry Cox:
This article first appeared on EWN : Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox
More from Sport
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup
Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago.Read More
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup
Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’.Read More
Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind'
'If you can walk you can box, it's never too late to learn' says Boxfit Gym's Simon Domingos.Read More
'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate
The Banyana Banyana veteran said if the women's game is to take its rightful place, there needs to be more investment in terms of, among other things, a professional league, grassroots focus, and a long-term plan for player development.Read More
'The lack of respect hurt me': Seoposenwe on Banyana Banyana's pay battle
Despite the African Champions and Safa being at loggerheads over bonuses and poor preparation ahead of the tournament, Desiree Ellis’ charges made history by becoming the first South African team to advance from the group stages of a World Cup.Read More
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy?
Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024.Read More
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha
There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup.Read More
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball
Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hosted the tournament this month.Read More
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer!
Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship.Read More