Courts sent clear message with Gerhard Ackerman's sentences - WMACA
JOHANNESBURG - NGO Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) said the courts had sent a clear message by jailing convicted child rapist and trafficker, Gerhard Ackerman, to life.
The Johannesburg High Court found Ackerman guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex ring, back in April.
And he was sentenced to life 12 times over on Monday.
He was originally charged alongside advocate Paul Kennedy, who died by suicide last year.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse have been pushing for justice in this case and describes Monday’s outcome as an important one.
The organisation said that clarity was needed on the complex legislation around these types of crimes and that the court “nailed” the judgment and sentence.
Director Miranda Jordan: "All his defences were rejected and the message from justice today was very clear: You can never justify destroying children’s lives."
The organisation described Ackerman - who still maintained his innocence speaking to journalists in court on Monday - as "a psychologically sadistic ruthless and compassionless man" and believes he will never be effectively rehabilitated.
This article first appeared on EWN : Courts sent clear message with Gerhard Ackerman's sentences - WMACA
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
