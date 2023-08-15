Weekend taxi impoundments fully in line with Santaco agreement – JP Smith
John Maytham interviews JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.
After a violent eight-day stay-away, both the City and the taxi association reached an agreement that no more taxis would be impounded within the next 14 days to resolve the issues.
This past weekend, however, a number of taxis were impounded after the deal was struck.
RELATED: Santaco WC accuses CoCT of impounding taxis over weekend, seeks urgent interdict
RELATED: Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'
Smith says that, while he's unclear as to whether Santaco signed the agreement document, what was agreed on has been made clear to all parties.
Serious offences which result in an immediate impoundment include:
- If a car isn't roadworthy
- If the driver of the vehicle doesn't have a licence
- If the vehicle is operating without a licence
Smith says that the only impoundment that happened this past weekend that was outside of the agreement was an overloaded vehicle.
While he believes that an overloaded vehicle should be an offence, it's not included in the agreement.
For that reason, the vehicle was released.
A total of 14 vehicles were impounded, with one being released.
There's no confusion about what we agreed to.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
The rest of the impoundments are completely in line with the agreement with Santaco.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
