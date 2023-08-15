Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes. 15 August 2023 9:31 AM
Weekend taxi impoundments fully in line with Santaco agreement – JP Smith This past weekend, a number of taxis were impounded after a deal was struck with the City of Cape Town and Santaco. 15 August 2023 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Should all old cars be destroyed? Back in 1936, Cape Town authorities decided that old cars are unsafe and that those over a certain age must be destroyed. 15 August 2023 8:04 AM
View all Local
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic? 15 August 2023 10:15 AM
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024 The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot p... 14 August 2023 8:58 AM
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
View all Politics
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool... Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment. 15 August 2023 9:07 AM
Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi The aim is to eventually retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis with electric engines. 15 August 2023 7:14 AM
How Brad Bing's passion has given a Sporting Chance to kids for over 30 years Sporting Chance founder Brad Bing shares the story behind the programme which has contributed to the lives of over 250 000 SA chil... 14 August 2023 9:25 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking How do you instil discipline in your children? 15 August 2023 9:55 AM
Study suggests telemedicine can help women in SA get early abortions safely Abortions are legal in South Africa until the 13th week of pregnancy but accessing these services can still be challenging. 15 August 2023 9:49 AM
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool... Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment. 15 August 2023 9:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a... 15 August 2023 5:50 AM
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’. 14 August 2023 9:33 AM
View all Sport
Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable. 15 August 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all! 15 August 2023 9:19 AM
Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show. 14 August 2023 1:52 PM
View all Entertainment
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year. 14 August 2023 2:38 PM
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. 14 August 2023 1:57 PM
Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated' A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear a case against former US president Donald Trump next week. 14 August 2023 1:35 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles

15 August 2023 9:19 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Ben Affleck

From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all!

Ben Affleck celebrates his 51st birthday today (15 August).

The American actor and filmmaker is a household name with a career spanning over four decades.

From leading man to butt-kicking superhero, he has done it all.

To celebrate his 51 years around the sun, let’s look back at his 15 best film performances, ranked by Variety:

15) Vic Van Allen in ‘Deep Water’ (2022)

14) Jack Dupree in ‘Smokin Aces’ (2006)

13) Ruby Duncan in ‘Reindeer Games’ (2000)

12) Bruce Wayne/Batman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ (2021)

11) Ned Alleyn in ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1998)

10) Uncle Charlie in ‘The Tender Bar’ (2021)

9) Tony Mendez in ‘Argo’ (2012)

8) Holden McNeil in ‘Chasing Amy’ (1997)

7) Chuckie Sullivan in ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997)

6) Count Pierre a’Alencon in ‘The Last Duel’ (2021)

5) Geroge Reeves in ‘Hollywoodland’ (2006)

4) Bartleby in ‘Dogma’ (1999)

3) Doug MacRay in ‘The Town’ (2010)

2) Nick Dunne in ‘Gone Girl’ (2014)

1) Jack Cunningham in ‘The Way Back’ (2020)


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles




15 August 2023 9:19 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Ben Affleck

More from Entertainment

© fizkes/123rf.com

Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music

15 August 2023 9:52 AM

Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals

14 August 2023 1:52 PM

Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress Thuso Mbedu. Picture: @jveloz/Instagram

Thuso Mbedu shines as first-ever L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan African ambassador

14 August 2023 11:10 AM

The local actress said "words are failing me" at a L'Oréal Paris event in Jozi over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from @pabloruizzx on Instagram

Tom Cruise as the next Green Lantern... perfect or a Mission Impossible?

14 August 2023 9:45 AM

Artist Pablo Ruiz sparked fans' interest in seeing Cruise in one of his most requested superhero roles through art on Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gage Skidmore

Happy 57th birthday, Halle Berry!

14 August 2023 8:30 AM

Catwoman turns 57 today - take a trip down memory lane to celebrate some of her most iconic roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAMA-winning songstress Claire Phillips in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars'

12 August 2023 6:40 PM

Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie'

12 August 2023 2:20 PM

The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it’s not a new trend

11 August 2023 2:49 PM

Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA

11 August 2023 10:59 AM

Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!

11 August 2023 8:45 AM

Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Should all old cars be destroyed?

Local

Courts sent clear message with Gerhard Ackerman's sentences - WMACA

Local

Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Arms deal: Zuma's lawyers & State set for case management meeting with judge

15 August 2023 11:33 AM

State expected to call new witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

15 August 2023 10:48 AM

With new COVID variant, South Africans should prioritise hygiene again - Sama

15 August 2023 10:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA