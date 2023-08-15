Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles
Ben Affleck celebrates his 51st birthday today (15 August).
The American actor and filmmaker is a household name with a career spanning over four decades.
From leading man to butt-kicking superhero, he has done it all.
To celebrate his 51 years around the sun, let’s look back at his 15 best film performances, ranked by Variety:
15) Vic Van Allen in ‘Deep Water’ (2022)
14) Jack Dupree in ‘Smokin Aces’ (2006)
13) Ruby Duncan in ‘Reindeer Games’ (2000)
12) Bruce Wayne/Batman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ (2021)
11) Ned Alleyn in ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1998)
10) Uncle Charlie in ‘The Tender Bar’ (2021)
9) Tony Mendez in ‘Argo’ (2012)
8) Holden McNeil in ‘Chasing Amy’ (1997)
7) Chuckie Sullivan in ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997)
6) Count Pierre a’Alencon in ‘The Last Duel’ (2021)
5) Geroge Reeves in ‘Hollywoodland’ (2006)
4) Bartleby in ‘Dogma’ (1999)
3) Doug MacRay in ‘The Town’ (2010)
2) Nick Dunne in ‘Gone Girl’ (2014)
1) Jack Cunningham in ‘The Way Back’ (2020)
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Affleck_(35813532790).jpg
