[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A father smacking his daughter after finding her twerking is dividing social media.
Is this good parenting or could the father have done things differently?
One of the replies in the comment section asks where the child learned twerking.
A black father is facing backlash for popping his daughter while she was twerking. Good parenting or was he wrong? What are your thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LIsSP3rR2z' Tamorah Shareef Muhammad (@ModestyQueen19) August 13, 2023
Some said that they do not see a problem with the father instilling discipline by smacking his daughter while twerking.
Who would object to a father doing that? I don’t see how that’s problematic' Bagel Baker (@bagel_baker3) August 13, 2023
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking
More from Lifestyle
Study suggests telemedicine can help women in SA get early abortions safely
Abortions are legal in South Africa until the 13th week of pregnancy but accessing these services can still be challenging.Read More
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool...
Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment.Read More
Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert
Here's five fun facts you probably didn't know about Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert.Read More
How to grow rhinos in a lab: The science that could save an endangered species
There are several parallel projects running across the world to save the northern white rhinoceros.Read More
Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an ‘everything app’, but what is it?
Everything apps are designed to help you do, well, just about everything you do on a phone.Read More
Eyadini Lounge founder Jabulani Zama has passed away
The popular Durban shisanyama owner passed away on 13 August.Read More
[LISTEN] The PURRfect music for cats exist to put them in a PAWsitive mood
Yes, there's music composed specifically for cats and it sounds like this...Read More
Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims
Six contestants have pressed charges after allegedly being forced to strip and spread their legs for 'body checks'.Read More
Relebogile Mabotja scores a SAFTA nod for her work on Miss SA
Relebogile Mabotja is nominated for Best Entertainment Programme for the production of the Miss SA 2022 pageant.Read More