Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Study suggests telemedicine can help women in SA get early abortions safely Abortions are legal in South Africa until the 13th week of pregnancy but accessing these services can still be challenging. 15 August 2023 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking

15 August 2023 9:55 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Twerking
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

How do you instil discipline in your children?

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A father smacking his daughter after finding her twerking is dividing social media.

Is this good parenting or could the father have done things differently?

One of the replies in the comment section asks where the child learned twerking.

Some said that they do not see a problem with the father instilling discipline by smacking his daughter while twerking.

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking














