Study suggests telemedicine can help women in SA get early abortions safely

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes. 15 August 2023 9:31 AM
Weekend taxi impoundments fully in line with Santaco agreement – JP Smith This past weekend, a number of taxis were impounded after a deal was struck with the City of Cape Town and Santaco. 15 August 2023 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Should all old cars be destroyed? Back in 1936, Cape Town authorities decided that old cars are unsafe and that those over a certain age must be destroyed. 15 August 2023 8:04 AM
View all Local
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic? 15 August 2023 10:15 AM
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024 The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot p... 14 August 2023 8:58 AM
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
View all Politics
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool... Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment. 15 August 2023 9:07 AM
Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi The aim is to eventually retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis with electric engines. 15 August 2023 7:14 AM
How Brad Bing's passion has given a Sporting Chance to kids for over 30 years Sporting Chance founder Brad Bing shares the story behind the programme which has contributed to the lives of over 250 000 SA chil... 14 August 2023 9:25 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking How do you instil discipline in your children? 15 August 2023 9:55 AM
Study suggests telemedicine can help women in SA get early abortions safely Abortions are legal in South Africa until the 13th week of pregnancy but accessing these services can still be challenging. 15 August 2023 9:49 AM
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool... Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment. 15 August 2023 9:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a... 15 August 2023 5:50 AM
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’. 14 August 2023 9:33 AM
View all Sport
Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable. 15 August 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all! 15 August 2023 9:19 AM
Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show. 14 August 2023 1:52 PM
View all Entertainment
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year. 14 August 2023 2:38 PM
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. 14 August 2023 1:57 PM
Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated' A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear a case against former US president Donald Trump next week. 14 August 2023 1:35 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Study suggests telemedicine can help women in SA get early abortions safely

15 August 2023 9:49 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
Abortion access

Abortions are legal in South Africa until the 13th week of pregnancy but accessing these services can still be challenging.

Article by Oluwaseyi Dolapo Somefun, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Ibadan, Deborah Constant, Adjunct Senior Researcher in the Division of Social and Behavioural Sciences, School of Public Health at the University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town and Margit Endler, Obstetrician/gynaecologist and researcher, University of Cape Town.

In South Africa, it is legal to have an abortion upon request until the 13th week of pregnancy. The procedure is performed by trained certified midwives or registered nurses at specific primary care clinics. However, social stigma exists around the procedure, and there is a shortage of services in rural areas where about 32% of the population lives.

Urban areas near major cities have better access to abortion services, with women in rural areas travelling longer hours to access abortion care.

Nonetheless, accessing these services can still be challenging. This is because there is a shortage of trained and willing abortion providers. And delays in seeking care are common.

Many health problems and deaths related to unsafe abortions can be prevented by providing comprehensive safe abortion care. The introduction of medical abortion, which involves taking specific pills, has greatly improved access to early abortions. In fact, most abortions in wealthier countries are now done using these pills alone. Taking the pills at home is just as safe and effective as having the procedure done at a clinic, especially up to the 10th week of pregnancy.

Our recent study examined the acceptability of implementing telemedicine (remote medical care using technology) for early medical abortion in South Africa. The goal of our study was to understand how people in South Africa felt about using telemedicine and whether it could be a viable option for expanding access to safe and legal abortion services.

Our findings suggest that telemedicine has the potential to improve access to safe and legal abortion services, particularly in areas where clinics may be far away or difficult to reach. Telemedicine can offer a practical alternative that respects individuals’ autonomy, privacy, and reproductive rights.

Covid 19 prompted a leap in virtual healthcare

Telemedicine involves using technology like phones or computers to connect patients with healthcare providers who are not physically present. In the case of early medical abortion, it allows individuals to consult with healthcare professionals, receive guidance, and obtain necessary medications without having to visit a clinic in person.

Telemedicine models may include testing at local clinics and different methods of delivering the medication, such as pick-up points, mail or courier delivery, or prescriptions for local pharmacies. These models can be integrated into existing healthcare facilities or operate outside of the formal health sector in countries where abortion is illegal.

In 1998, South Africa’s Ministry of Health recognised the benefits of integrating telemedicine into their healthcare systems and took action by forming a National Telemedicine Task Team to oversee its introduction in the country’s healthcare services. Despite being a slow process with obstacles, such as technical challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered significant transformations in health systems worldwide, including in South Africa, with the widespread adoption of smart digital technologies supporting virtual healthcare.

We conducted interviews and surveys with people who had experienced early medical abortion using telemedicine in South Africa. The study participants were diverse in terms of age, education, and background.

“People tend to judge other people when it comes to abortion”

Overall, our findings showed that telemedicine for early medical abortion was highly satisfactory to participants. Many appreciated the convenience, privacy, and reduced travel costs. The majority of participants felt comfortable using technology to communicate with healthcare providers, and they reported high levels of satisfaction with the telemedicine service.

On privacy, one of the participants said: “People tend to judge other people when it comes to abortion. So, it was easy for the individual, which is me, to communicate with the doctor without anyone knowing what is happening around me."

Some others believed telemedicine protected them from the judgement they might face at clinics: “For me, it’s better to talk to someone I don’t know because I can express myself more freely. When you talk face-to-face with someone you know, you might feel awkward or judged.”

Importantly, we also found that telemedicine did not compromise the quality of care. Participants felt that telemedicine provided them with the necessary information, support, and medical guidance. They reported feeling well-informed, cared for, and confident in their decision-making throughout the process.

Looking ahead

Some of the potential barriers are the digital divide in South Africa. The availability of telemedicine services relies on access to technology and reliable internet connectivity. In some areas, especially rural and underserved communities, limited access to technology could hinder its widespread adoption. Another barrier could be effective communication. If the provider and patient do not share a common language, it can lead to misunderstandings, misdiagnoses, or inadequate medical advice.

Also, telemedicine platforms and resources might predominantly be available in major languages such as English, which can limit access for individuals who are more comfortable speaking other official languages like Zulu, Xhosa, or Afrikaans. While the findings are promising, further research and consideration are needed to ensure the safe and effective implementation of telemedicine for early medical abortion in South Africa.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




15 August 2023 9:49 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
Abortion access

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking

15 August 2023 9:55 AM

How do you instil discipline in your children?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

caftor/123rf

R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool...

15 August 2023 9:07 AM

Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert. Photo: Instagram/natasha_joubert

Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert

14 August 2023 3:10 PM

Here's five fun facts you probably didn't know about Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Ikiwaner

How to grow rhinos in a lab: The science that could save an endangered species

14 August 2023 2:29 PM

There are several parallel projects running across the world to save the northern white rhinoceros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an ‘everything app’, but what is it?

14 August 2023 1:59 PM

Everything apps are designed to help you do, well, just about everything you do on a phone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eyadini Lounge founder, Jabulani Zama. Photo: Facebook/Eyadini Lounge

Eyadini Lounge founder Jabulani Zama has passed away

14 August 2023 1:55 PM

The popular Durban shisanyama owner passed away on 13 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lufimorgan/123rf.com

[LISTEN] The PURRfect music for cats exist to put them in a PAWsitive mood

14 August 2023 1:02 PM

Yes, there's music composed specifically for cats and it sounds like this...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beauty pageant / Pexels: Jonathan Borba

Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims

14 August 2023 12:39 PM

Six contestants have pressed charges after allegedly being forced to strip and spread their legs for 'body checks'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Executive producer and Black Swan Media director, Relebogile Mabotja. Photo: 702

Relebogile Mabotja scores a SAFTA nod for her work on Miss SA

14 August 2023 12:13 PM

Relebogile Mabotja is nominated for Best Entertainment Programme for the production of the Miss SA 2022 pageant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.123rf.com

Gen Z's use up to 1 hour of social media a day to avoid negativity - survey

14 August 2023 11:38 AM

McKinsey Health Institute released a Gen Z survey, revealing that Gen Z's barely use social media to protect their mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Should all old cars be destroyed?

Local

Courts sent clear message with Gerhard Ackerman's sentences - WMACA

Local

Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Arms deal: Zuma's lawyers & State set for case management meeting with judge

15 August 2023 11:33 AM

State expected to call new witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

15 August 2023 10:48 AM

With new COVID variant, South Africans should prioritise hygiene again - Sama

15 August 2023 10:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA