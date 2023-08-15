A R170K trek to Swiss Championship for Robertson High School's tug-o-war team
Lester Kiewit speaks to Anton Gerber about Robertson High School's tug-o-war team heading to the World Championships on 28 August, provided that the team raises the outstanding R170K needed to get there.
Listen to the conversation below.
Yes, South Africa has a national tug-o-war team and they come from Robertson High School.
They were invited to participate at the World Championships in Switzerland on 28 August, where they will compete against 14 other teams from around the world.
Gerber says there are about 503 children at Robertson High School with 38 kids taking part in tug-o-war, with about 2000 children participating in the sport, nationally.
The team is made up of eight members with a mixed team of four girls and four boys who qualify based on weight - each team member weighs about 65 kilograms and they participate in the 520 kilograms combined category.
Gerber says that the team has worked hard over the past three years to get championship ready.
Because this is a marginal sport that doesn't get much mainstream coverage, local or corporate financial support - the team calls on the public for assistance.
The team has done multiple funding events to raise the R500K to get to the World Championships in Switzerland but they're short by R170K - which they need in less than two weeks.
If you can help get them to Switzerland, contribute by emailing: admin@robbie.co.za.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Local
Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for women
South Africa's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the second quarter of 2023, to 32.6%.Read More
Domestic workers can now claim for work injuries dating back to 1994
An amendment in the law allows domestic workers to claim if they were injured or contracted a disease at work, dating back to 1994.Read More
Stats SA figures show women are less likely to get jobs than men
The second quarter labour statistics show that the labour force participation rate for women stood at 54.3% compared with 64.9% for men, a staggering gap of 10,6 percentage points.Read More
No(ah) excuse for missing out on Trevor's homecoming tour - extra dates added
The comedian is teaming up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.Read More
Unemployment rate is slightly down for the second quarter of the year
Stats SA has released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter of 2023.Read More
New COVID-19 variant 'most transmissible than others but not dangerous'
The World Health Organisation has designated the latest COVID-19 Eris/EG.5 variant as a “variant of interest".Read More
SA is looking for a new ambassador to the US, how critical is this role?
As South Africa’s relationship with the United States has been in the spotlight, we are looking for a new ambassador to the US.Read More
Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November
Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November, confirms Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Chief Nuclear Officer.Read More
Mossel Bay residents frustrated with tariff hikes
Residents are planning a march to voice their anger.Read More