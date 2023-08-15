UCT dinosaur trackers make exciting discovery after taking wrong turn in Lesotho
UCT lecturer Miengah Abrahams joins John Maytham to describe the exciting dinosaur footprint discovery that she came upon by chance when she took a wrong turn and guided her students off the beaten track.
A team of dino-trackers from the University of Cape Town made an exciting new discovery recently after taking a wrong turn in the Roma Valley in Lesotho.
Abrahams and her students were in the region to look at a well-documented site, when they ended up on the wrong footpath.
We were walking back to our car when we spotted some footprints that were a little bit different...I felt like I hadn't seen them before.Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer - University of Cape Town
We kept seeing more and more in high density...Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer - University of Cape Town
Very excitedly we were brushing the sand away and we found these very small, 10cm, very cute, round stubby toes with footprints and hand prints and that's when we really knew this was a new site the UCT team hadn't seen before.Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer - University of Cape Town
Footprints of this shape, especially with the feet and the hand prints had not been recorded in the Roma Valley before.Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer - University of Cape Town
We linked these footprints to herbivorous ornithischian dinosaurs and they were not known by their footprints in this area of Lesotho...it's the first time for the Roma Valley which is quite exciting.Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer - University of Cape Town
Want to hear more about this exciting discovery by UCT researchers? Click the podcast link above.
RELATED:Fossils found at local site reveal sabretooth cat suffered with bad back
Source : Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer, University of Cape Town
More from Local
Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for women
South Africa's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the second quarter of 2023, to 32.6%.Read More
Domestic workers can now claim for work injuries dating back to 1994
An amendment in the law allows domestic workers to claim if they were injured or contracted a disease at work, dating back to 1994.Read More
Stats SA figures show women are less likely to get jobs than men
The second quarter labour statistics show that the labour force participation rate for women stood at 54.3% compared with 64.9% for men, a staggering gap of 10,6 percentage points.Read More
No(ah) excuse for missing out on Trevor's homecoming tour - extra dates added
The comedian is teaming up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.Read More
Unemployment rate is slightly down for the second quarter of the year
Stats SA has released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter of 2023.Read More
New COVID-19 variant 'most transmissible than others but not dangerous'
The World Health Organisation has designated the latest COVID-19 Eris/EG.5 variant as a “variant of interest".Read More
SA is looking for a new ambassador to the US, how critical is this role?
As South Africa’s relationship with the United States has been in the spotlight, we are looking for a new ambassador to the US.Read More
Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November
Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November, confirms Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Chief Nuclear Officer.Read More
Mossel Bay residents frustrated with tariff hikes
Residents are planning a march to voice their anger.Read More