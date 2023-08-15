UCT dinosaur trackers make exciting discovery after taking wrong turn in Lesotho





UCT lecturer Miengah Abrahams joins John Maytham to describe the exciting dinosaur footprint discovery that she came upon by chance when she took a wrong turn and guided her students off the beaten track.

A team of dino-trackers from the University of Cape Town made an exciting new discovery recently after taking a wrong turn in the Roma Valley in Lesotho.

Abrahams and her students were in the region to look at a well-documented site, when they ended up on the wrong footpath.

We were walking back to our car when we spotted some footprints that were a little bit different...I felt like I hadn't seen them before. Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer - University of Cape Town

We kept seeing more and more in high density... Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer - University of Cape Town

Very excitedly we were brushing the sand away and we found these very small, 10cm, very cute, round stubby toes with footprints and hand prints and that's when we really knew this was a new site the UCT team hadn't seen before. Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer - University of Cape Town

Footprints of this shape, especially with the feet and the hand prints had not been recorded in the Roma Valley before. Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer - University of Cape Town

We linked these footprints to herbivorous ornithischian dinosaurs and they were not known by their footprints in this area of Lesotho...it's the first time for the Roma Valley which is quite exciting. Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer - University of Cape Town

