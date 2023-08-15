'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102

Streaming issues? Report here
Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for women South Africa's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the second quarter of 2023, to 32.6%. 15 August 2023 6:46 PM
Domestic workers can now claim for work injuries dating back to 1994 An amendment in the law allows domestic workers to claim if they were injured or contracted a disease at work, dating back to 1994... 15 August 2023 5:18 PM
Stats SA figures show women are less likely to get jobs than men The second quarter labour statistics show that the labour force participation rate for women stood at 54.3% compared with 64.9% fo... 15 August 2023 4:44 PM
Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition? The DA has been driving the moonshot pact for the 2024 elections, but some are worried they may join forces with the ANC instead. 15 August 2023 12:55 PM
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic? 15 August 2023 10:15 AM
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024 The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot p... 14 August 2023 8:58 AM
Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November, confirms Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Chief Nuclear Officer. 15 August 2023 1:19 PM
Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes. 15 August 2023 9:31 AM
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool... Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment. 15 August 2023 9:07 AM
[LISTEN] Is your car making some strange noises? These are the likely causes When driving, our cars often make a number of strange noises, and it is not always obvious when you need to investigate them. 15 August 2023 4:28 PM
World's oldest practicing doctor (101) shares tips for keeping your brain sharp The world's oldest doctor lives by one principle - keep your mind engaged through work, social and entertainment activities. 15 August 2023 1:29 PM
Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry 30-year-old Makaziwe Mazaleni is on her way to becoming the first woman graduate in a male-dominated Repair programme (offered by... 15 August 2023 12:17 PM
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a... 15 August 2023 5:50 AM
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was 'there for the taking'. 14 August 2023 9:33 AM
No(ah) excuse for missing out on Trevor's homecoming tour - extra dates added The comedian is teaming up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour. 15 August 2023 3:24 PM
Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable. 15 August 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all! 15 August 2023 9:19 AM
'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102 Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday. 15 August 2023 12:09 PM
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year. 14 August 2023 2:38 PM
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. 14 August 2023 1:57 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women's Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women's Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102

15 August 2023 12:09 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
British Royal Navy
The World View

Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

A former sailor, believed to be the last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk, has passed away at the impressive age of 102.

Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday.

Since retiring from the Navy in 1960, he sold ice creams, became a football referee and worked for a printers.

In a Facebook post penned by Project 71, they describe Churher as a "truly remarkable man".

"Stand down Lawrence, your duty is done."

He had an extraordinary life after the Second World War.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




© maksymkapliuk/123rf.com

China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses

14 August 2023 2:38 PM

China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year.

Picture: Rafał Kozanecki from Pixabay

Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus

14 August 2023 1:57 PM

Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Picture: © palinchak/123rf.com

Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'

14 August 2023 1:35 PM

A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear a case against former US president Donald Trump next week.

Beauty pageant / Pexels: Jonathan Borba

Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims

14 August 2023 12:39 PM

Six contestants have pressed charges after allegedly being forced to strip and spread their legs for 'body checks'.

Chilling footage shows K2 climbers walking over dead man in bid to break record / Twitter: @northerner_the

Chilling footage shows K2 climbers walking over dead man in bid to break records

14 August 2023 11:27 AM

[WATCH] Footage has been released of climbers walking over a dead body in a bid to break world records.

Wildfires / Pexels: Pixabay

[PICS] 93 people dead in Maui fire, the most deadly in the US in 100 years

14 August 2023 8:25 AM

The fires are being fueled by a bone-dry summer and powerful winds.

noskaphoto/123rf

Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later

10 August 2023 12:39 PM

The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals.

FILE: A great white shark. Picture: surz/ 123rf

First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh

9 August 2023 12:58 PM

A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday.

Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record. Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave

9 August 2023 12:06 PM

Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar.

Picture: Pixabay

Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres

9 August 2023 11:22 AM

Moscow believes that Ukrainians are tricking Russia’s elderly into carrying out these crimes.

