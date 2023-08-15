'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

A former sailor, believed to be the last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk, has passed away at the impressive age of 102.

Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday.

Since retiring from the Navy in 1960, he sold ice creams, became a football referee and worked for a printers.

In a Facebook post penned by Project 71, they describe Churher as a "truly remarkable man".

"Stand down Lawrence, your duty is done."

He had an extraordinary life after the Second World War. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

