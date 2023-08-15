Open Secrets probe links SANDF to assassination of Hawks investigator
Hennie van Vuuren joins John Maytham to explain an Open Secrets Investigation that has aimed to uncover critical links to the August 6 murder of a seasoned investigator in the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit, SANDF, Isis and the Lady R.
On Sunday, 6 August, at about 8pm, Lieutenant-Colonel PN “Frans” Mathipa, a member of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State unit, was shot in the head and killed by unknown assassins.
A few weeks prior, he had been tasked with investigating the apparent abduction of Ethiopian national Abdella Hussein Abadiga and his bodyguard, Kadir Jemal Abotese from Mall of Africa.
Abadiga, who had refugee status in South Africa, was a person of interest for his alleged affiliation to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) and Isis-Mozambique.
CCTV footage from the day the men disappeared shows SANDF members present at the mall.
A former SANDF official has claimed they were undertaking a training exercise that day and not involved in the abductions.
The evidence by Mr Abadiga's family compiled from CCTV footage shows that not only were special forces operating there on the day.Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
Four hours later Mr Abadiga and his bodyguard's vehicle exits the mall, following behind another special forces vehicle...so the evidence suggests they came back later to collect his car and remove it from the mall.Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
We don't know conclusively that these individuals were ISIS members.Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
"There is now a case that is impossible to dismiss out of hand, that a diligent investigator might have been killed by the SANDF in order to prevent his doggedness from uncovering the guilt of members of the special forces of the Defence Force," says host John Maytham.
Frans Mathiba was a diligent police officer doing his job, trying to uphold the rule of law, saying you can't just kidnap folks.Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
He was potentially lured to a meeting point...and then assassinated by someone in a luxury German vehicle.Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
RELATED:Why so much secrecy around Russian vessel in Simons Town?
For more on the Open Secrets investigation listen to the full interview with director Hennie van Vuuren by clicking the podcast link above.
