The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition?

15 August 2023 12:55 PM
by Keely Goodall
Democratic Alliance
African National Congress
moonshot pact

The DA has been driving the moonshot pact for the 2024 elections, but some are worried they may join forces with the ANC instead.

Clarence Ford speaks to Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, political analyst.

The moonshot pact involves a number of political parties working together to try and keep an ANC/EFF coalition out of government.

However, some parties involved are concerned about the DA deserting the pact.

They want the party to sign a memorandum promising not to enter into a coalition with the ANC.

Breakfast says that a coalition between the DA and the ANC would be a challenging one to make work as the parties have fundamental differences in their policies.

One of these is they have deeply different ideas of what transformation would look like.

There has been much speculation that the ANC will not achieve an outright majority in the next elections which could push them to join some kind of coalition.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The possibility that they might lose power is not farfetched.

Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst

One of their options would be to work side by side with the DA.

Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst

Listen to the interview above for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
