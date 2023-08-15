Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November
Lester Kiewit interviews Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Chief Nuclear Officer.
It seems that a dark future is headed our way as Eskom engages in several disputes with a French contractor regarding the updates of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.
The life extension of the plant is critical in managing the country's energy crisis, and unless it replaces three steam developers in each of the plant's units, the life of the plant will not be extended for an additional 20 years.
Koeberg provides roughly 2000 MW of power and having both units offline could bring further damage to the country's already-crippling energy crisis.
RELATED: Delay in bringing Koeberg Unit 1 online is 'pushing SA into a corner'
RELATED: Koeberg's chief nuclear officer gives insight into plant's planned maintenance
Maintenance is underway to ensure that the plant can supply the Western Cape with power as an essential generating asset, confirms Featherstone.
He adds that they're more confident in the future of the plant with Unit 1 expected to be commercially available from 3 November.
Meanwhile, Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.
The latest date by when we are confident the unit will be back is 3 November.Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer – Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant
The work that we're doing, is the work that we have to do...We cannot afford not to have Koeberg available.Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer – Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56386538_the-koeberg-nuclear-power-station-north-of-cape-town-south-africa-april-2016-koeberg-the-only-nuclea.html
More from Local
Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for women
South Africa's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the second quarter of 2023, to 32.6%.Read More
Domestic workers can now claim for work injuries dating back to 1994
An amendment in the law allows domestic workers to claim if they were injured or contracted a disease at work, dating back to 1994.Read More
Stats SA figures show women are less likely to get jobs than men
The second quarter labour statistics show that the labour force participation rate for women stood at 54.3% compared with 64.9% for men, a staggering gap of 10,6 percentage points.Read More
No(ah) excuse for missing out on Trevor's homecoming tour - extra dates added
The comedian is teaming up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.Read More
Unemployment rate is slightly down for the second quarter of the year
Stats SA has released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter of 2023.Read More
New COVID-19 variant 'most transmissible than others but not dangerous'
The World Health Organisation has designated the latest COVID-19 Eris/EG.5 variant as a “variant of interest".Read More
SA is looking for a new ambassador to the US, how critical is this role?
As South Africa’s relationship with the United States has been in the spotlight, we are looking for a new ambassador to the US.Read More
Mossel Bay residents frustrated with tariff hikes
Residents are planning a march to voice their anger.Read More
Could SANTACO be forced to pay up following damage caused during taxi strike?
Can legal action be taken against an organisation whose protest action results in damage, such as SANTACO during the taxi strike?Read More
More from Business
Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for women
South Africa's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the second quarter of 2023, to 32.6%.Read More
Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil
In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes.Read More
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool...
Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment.Read More
Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi
The aim is to eventually retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis with electric engines.Read More
How Brad Bing's passion has given a Sporting Chance to kids for over 30 years
Sporting Chance founder Brad Bing shares the story behind the programme which has contributed to the lives of over 250 000 SA children.Read More
WhatsApp calls are giving mobile operators a run for their money
WhatsApp voice calling is becoming increasingly popular in South Africa, at the expense of mobile operators.Read More
Rand trades at its weakest level in a month against dollar, breaks through R19/$
Concerns about the Chinese economy and a global negative environment has aided in the strengthening of the dollar.Read More
MTN to sell minority stake of its R100bn fintech business to Mastercard
The mobile carrier's fintech business recorded a 37% increase in transactions in the first six months of the year, thanks to it's 61 million active customers.Read More
SA imports $2.5 bn worth of solar panels, lithium-ion batteries and inverters
This has raised questions about why none of the equipment is being produced locally, especially when we have the necessary resources.Read More