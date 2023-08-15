Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry





Clarence Ford speaks to Makaziwe Mazaleni, a professionally trained entrepreneur and 'appliance mechanic' who is the first woman to have gone through a two-year technical skills programme where students are trained to fix appliances and become business owners.

Makaziwe Mazaleni (30) is a woman from Langa whose life changed during lockdown when she saw an advert calling for people to apply for a two-year technical skills programme that's aimed to empower people to run their own business by repairing appliances.

Mazaleni says that after applying for the programme and attending its open day - she was shocked to see that she was the only female present in a room filled with men.

Mazaleni completed the programme and thanks to her passion, commitment and eagerness to learn, she is now professionally trained and the first woman graduate of a programme dominated by men.

Her achievement has rallied other women to join the programme too.

I want women to know that we can. We can do anything. Just work hard. Makaziwe Mazaleni, Entrepreneur

Mazaleni uses her technical skills to fix and deliver appliances in her area.

Appliances are becoming increasingly expensive so Mazaleni aims to breathe new life into it by repairing it at a much cheaper rate.

Mazaleni says that microwaves, irons, blenders, and toasters are her most common repair items.

Repair costs with the trailblazer starts from R100 with a six-month warranty.

As for Mazaleni's future plans, she says that she'd love women to take up space in the industry.

I would love to be in partnership with a programme who enables other women to be leaders in this space. Makaziwe Mazaleni, Entrepreneur

Turns out lockdown turned out to be the best thing to ever happen to Mazaleni.

