Mossel Bay residents frustrated with tariff hikes





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dawid Kamfer, Icosa councillor for Mossel Bay.

A number of parties opposed to the Democratic Alliance, including Icosa, VF+ and the Patriotic Alliance, organised a meeting to plan a march over issues affecting the municipality.

A march has been planned for Thursday.

Kamfer says that people cannot afford the increase in tariffs that have been put in place.

He says that they can understand the need for an increase in tariffs but to hike the cost by this much is not right.

We understand that service delivery must go on, but you cannot take it from poor people that cannot afford to buy bread. Dawid Kamfer, Icosa Councillor - Mossel Bay

If you take Mossel Bay, I think there is enough money somewhere else. Dawid Kamfer, Icosa Councillor - Mossel Bay

