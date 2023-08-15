Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
World's oldest practicing doctor (101) shares tips for keeping your brain sharp

15 August 2023 1:29 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
World’s oldest practicing doctor (101) shares tips for keeping your brain sharp

The world's oldest doctor lives by one principle - keep your mind engaged through work, social and entertainment activities.

At 101 years old, Dr Howard Tucker is the world’s oldest doctor.

He has been practicing medicine since 1947 – that’s more than SEVEN DECADES!

In his letter published by CNBC, the neurologist shares the one burning question most people have for him: How have you managed to keep your brain sharp?

He says while ‘good genes and a bit of luck’ can give you a good head start, there is one principle he lives by – keep your mind engaged through work, social and entertainment activities.

“As we age, we go through natural changes that affect our mental processing abilities.”

Like any muscle, our minds need consistent exercise to thrive so Tucker shares the three daily rituals that help him boost his brain health:

1) He goes to work

Tucker says his job has played an important role in keeping his mind active and healthy.

“Research shows a correlation between retiring and increased cognitive decline — which is why I still haven’t retired,” he said.

His job requires consistent medical reviews, problem solving and staying up to date with the latest advancements which all keep his brain busy.

2) He stays social

Unfortunately, at his age, many of Tucker’s closest friends and family have passed away but his job has allowed him to meet new people and build relationships.

“Sara (wife) and I also make it a priority to have dinner with people in our community."

"At least twice a week, we eat with my daughter and her husband and my son and his wife. We enjoy trying new restaurants with friends and colleagues, too,” he said.

3) He enjoys reading for entertainment

When he hasn’t got his head buried in medical journals and files, Tucker loves reading biographies and detective stories.

“Immersing yourself in a good book, fiction or non-fiction, requires your brain to process a bulk of new information. I believe this is key to keeping your mind sharp.”


This article first appeared on 947 : World’s oldest practicing doctor (101) shares tips for keeping your brain sharp




