SA is looking for a new ambassador to the US, how critical is this role?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations at Wits.
The current South African ambassador to the United States, Nomaindia Mfeketo, has been recalled due to illness.
This leaves the key diplomatic position open and could create an opportunity to not only strengthen our relationship with the US but also AGOA.
Stremlau says that he hopes AGOA does continue as it has helped both countries.
RELATED: AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa
South Africa’s relationship with the US has been under strain, largely due to our relationship with Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
RELATED: Rand trades at its weakest level in a month against dollar, breaks through R19/$
Stremlau says that the relevance of ambassadors is something that is being questioned, as there is already an open line of communication between Washington and Pretoria through the international relations ministers.
How much the ambassador matters is a matter of great debate at the moment.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158543936_south-africa-and-us-flag-on-zipper-crossed-textured-fabric-the-concept-of-cooperation-between-the-tw.html?vti=mtoi1qysqcuuqci8x7-1-38
