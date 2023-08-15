No(ah) excuse for missing out on Trevor's homecoming tour - extra dates added





Another show at the SunBet Arena for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour. Picture credit: Twitter

Didn't manage to bag a ticket when Trevor Noah announced his forthcoming SA tour dates last year?

Don't be bleak, the Joburg-born funnyman has added extra dates to the upcoming 'Trevor Noah Live In South Africa' Tour.

The September performances are all sold out but tickets are still available for the 30 August and 31 August shows.

By popular demand, new shows have just been added on Wednesday 30 August and Monday, 4 September at Grand Arena, Grand West.

I can't wait to get home for these shows! We've added some last possible dates so check my website for tickets. https://t.co/L7bDKHUiXq See you in 3 weeks 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🙌🏾😁 @SavannaCider pic.twitter.com/HF0i22osJr ' Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) August 9, 2023

Since quitting as host of 'The Daily Show', the comedian has been focusing on his comedy career, with a 28-city stand-up 'Off the Record World Tour' that started in January.

His recent show in Santa Barbara included a visit from media mogul - Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey shared her love for the comedian on her Instagram, expressing her amazement at Noah's on-stage 'brilliance.'

Ticket costs for the upcoming shows vary from R405 to R1150 and can be purchased from Quicket.