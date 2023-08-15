Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Hope for coal miners with lung disease as class action application filed

15 August 2023 7:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Seriti
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
BHP Billiton
Coal mining
Lung disease
Class action suit
South32 Ltd
richard spoor
Richard Spoor Attorneys
coal miners
bhp

Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys has launched the application against 3 coal producers in the High Court of SA to seek compensation for mine workers who contracted coal mine dust lung disease.

Bruce Whitfield interviews human rights attorney Richard Spoor, founding director of Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys.

An action's been filed in the High Court of South Africa against three global mining companies to seek compensation for miners who contracted lung diseases from coal dust.

The application for certification for a class action was launched by Richard Spoor Inc. (RSI) Attorneys against coal miners South32, BHP Billiton PLC and Seriti Power.

@ parilovv/123rf.com
@ parilovv/123rf.com

RSI is representing former and current coal mine workers who contracted coal mine dust lung disease (CMDLD) in the form of pneumoconiosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The action also seeks recourse for dependents of deceased workers who contracted the illness.

It was caused by excessive exposure to coal mine dust while working at the respondents' mines, RSI says in a statement.

Every breath can be a struggle in the life of a coal miner suffering from CMDLD. In exchange for backbreaking work that has generated enormous wealth for more than a century, miners far too often walk away with incurable lung diseases that require life-long treatments they cannot afford. Many have tragically lost their lives.

Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys

Bruce Whitfield asks human rights attorney Richard Spoor (founding director of RSI) why these three coal producers specifically are being targeted in the class action.

Spoor explains that South32, BHP and Seriti Power are all related.

They began as BHP... BHP's coal interests became South32 and that is now Seriti, so it's really one set of mines that were operated by these three guys since the 1960s, or late 1950s actually.

Richard Spoor, Founding Director - Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys

Spoor says this is the first in a series of class actions against coal producers, which they have been working on for a few years.

The next action coming will be against Exxaro, Anglo Coal and Glencore he goes on, as well as against the companies closely associated with their coal mining operations in South Africa.

It (the coal class action) is the third in a series of sets of litigation - the first against the asbestos mining industry, the second against the gold mining industry and respective silicosis, and now in respect of occupational lung disease that relates to exposure to coal mine dust.

Richard Spoor, Founding Director - Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys

Spoor says the number of claimants in the coal class action number several tens of thousands of miners, which is not quite on the scale of the silicosis litigation for workers impacted by gold mining.

They've found that some form of occupational lung disease is a fairly common condition among South African coal miners he says.

Over the last couple of years we've medically screened and examined and consulted with about 1 500 coal mine workers across the country, and we've got a fairly good sense of the extent of the disease... What we're finding is that coal miners who've worked underground for ten years upwards, one in three of them have got some form of occupational lung disease.

Richard Spoor, Founding Director - Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys

Scroll up to hear more detail from Spoor in the interview audio




