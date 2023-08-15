Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for women





Bruce Whitfield talks to development economist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko about the latest jobs numbers.

- South Africa's unemployment rate fell slightly in the second quarter of this year

- It dipped to 32.6% from 32,9% in the first quarter, a decrease of just 0,3 of a percentage point

154 000 jobs were gained, bringing the number of employed persons to 16.3 million in the second quarter.

The number of SA's unemployed decreased by 11 000 to 7.9 million, according to Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS). (Click here for the key findings)

However the unemployment rate according to the expanded definition decreased by 0,3 of a percentage point to 42,1% in Q2:2023 compared to Q1.

The expanded unemployment rate includes discouraged work seekers who have stopped looking for work.

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month in August, Stats SA notes that the labour market remains more favourable to men than women, revealing large gender gaps in employment.

The labour force participation rate for women stood at 54,3% compared with 64,9% for men, a gap of 10,6 percentage points.

Only 54,3% of women of working age in South Africa participate in the labour force either as employed or looking for work. Statistics SA

While the female labour force participation rate has seen an increase over 10 years by 4 percentage points from 50,3% in Quarter 2 of 2013 to 54,3% in 2023, women remain less likely to participate in the labour force compared to men.

Over the past ten years, the #unemployment rate for women has been higher than for men. The female unemployment rate increased from 27,5% in Q2:2013 to 35,7% in Q2:2023.



Bruce Whitfield discusses the latest jobs numbers with Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, development economist at Stellenbosch Business School(USB).

Given the extent of the problem, the drop in the unemployment rate of barely half a percentage point is not really something to shout about, she says.

I think the main thing that we are seeing is that the expanded definition - when you include the number of discouraged work seekers - the unemployed continue to be stubbornly at 7.9 million. That means, we have large masses of people that are unemployed and continue to be excluded from participating in both the formal and the informal sector. Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Development Economist - Stellenbosch Business School

That's what potentially I think could lead to much more of a lack of social cohesion and other factors that we see in our society in general... and we need to really deliberately deal with that, and that's the labour market construct. Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Development Economist - Stellenbosch Business School

