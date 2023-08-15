Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for women
Bruce Whitfield talks to development economist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko about the latest jobs numbers.
- South Africa's unemployment rate fell slightly in the second quarter of this year
- It dipped to 32.6% from 32,9% in the first quarter, a decrease of just 0,3 of a percentage point
South Africa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the second quarter of 2023, to 32,6%.
That's a decrease of 0,3 of a percentage point from 32,9% in the first quarter of the year.
RELATED: As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?
154 000 jobs were gained, bringing the number of employed persons to 16.3 million in the second quarter.
The number of SA's unemployed decreased by 11 000 to 7.9 million, according to Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS). (Click here for the key findings)
However the unemployment rate according to the expanded definition decreased by 0,3 of a percentage point to 42,1% in Q2:2023 compared to Q1.
The expanded unemployment rate includes discouraged work seekers who have stopped looking for work.
[ 🧵] The official #unemployment rate has decreased by 0,3 of a percentage point to 32,6% in Q2:2023. #StatsSA pic.twitter.com/hnNRQn5eqn' Stats SA (@StatsSA) August 15, 2023
As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month in August, Stats SA notes that the labour market remains more favourable to men than women, revealing large gender gaps in employment.
The labour force participation rate for women stood at 54,3% compared with 64,9% for men, a gap of 10,6 percentage points.
Only 54,3% of women of working age in South Africa participate in the labour force either as employed or looking for work.Statistics SA
While the female labour force participation rate has seen an increase over 10 years by 4 percentage points from 50,3% in Quarter 2 of 2013 to 54,3% in 2023, women remain less likely to participate in the labour force compared to men.
Over the past ten years, the #unemployment rate for women has been higher than for men. The female unemployment rate increased from 27,5% in Q2:2013 to 35,7% in Q2:2023.' Stats SA (@StatsSA) August 15, 2023
Read more here: https://t.co/UnWMYe06JG#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/YhWmbRgvOt
Bruce Whitfield discusses the latest jobs numbers with Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, development economist at Stellenbosch Business School(USB).
Given the extent of the problem, the drop in the unemployment rate of barely half a percentage point is not really something to shout about, she says.
I think the main thing that we are seeing is that the expanded definition - when you include the number of discouraged work seekers - the unemployed continue to be stubbornly at 7.9 million. That means, we have large masses of people that are unemployed and continue to be excluded from participating in both the formal and the informal sector.Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Development Economist - Stellenbosch Business School
That's what potentially I think could lead to much more of a lack of social cohesion and other factors that we see in our society in general... and we need to really deliberately deal with that, and that's the labour market construct.Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Development Economist - Stellenbosch Business School
Scroll up to listen to the conversation in full
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/peopleimages12/peopleimages122211/peopleimages12221137383/194669547-woman-street-and-poster-for-looking-for-job-or-hiring-for-cleaning-service-work-or-opportunity-in.jpg
More from Business
Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November
Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November, confirms Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Chief Nuclear Officer.Read More
Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil
In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes.Read More
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool...
Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment.Read More
Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi
The aim is to eventually retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis with electric engines.Read More
How Brad Bing's passion has given a Sporting Chance to kids for over 30 years
Sporting Chance founder Brad Bing shares the story behind the programme which has contributed to the lives of over 250 000 SA children.Read More
WhatsApp calls are giving mobile operators a run for their money
WhatsApp voice calling is becoming increasingly popular in South Africa, at the expense of mobile operators.Read More
Rand trades at its weakest level in a month against dollar, breaks through R19/$
Concerns about the Chinese economy and a global negative environment has aided in the strengthening of the dollar.Read More
MTN to sell minority stake of its R100bn fintech business to Mastercard
The mobile carrier's fintech business recorded a 37% increase in transactions in the first six months of the year, thanks to it's 61 million active customers.Read More
SA imports $2.5 bn worth of solar panels, lithium-ion batteries and inverters
This has raised questions about why none of the equipment is being produced locally, especially when we have the necessary resources.Read More
More from Local
Domestic workers can now claim for work injuries dating back to 1994
An amendment in the law allows domestic workers to claim if they were injured or contracted a disease at work, dating back to 1994.Read More
Stats SA figures show women are less likely to get jobs than men
The second quarter labour statistics show that the labour force participation rate for women stood at 54.3% compared with 64.9% for men, a staggering gap of 10,6 percentage points.Read More
No(ah) excuse for missing out on Trevor's homecoming tour - extra dates added
The comedian is teaming up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.Read More
Unemployment rate is slightly down for the second quarter of the year
Stats SA has released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter of 2023.Read More
New COVID-19 variant 'most transmissible than others but not dangerous'
The World Health Organisation has designated the latest COVID-19 Eris/EG.5 variant as a “variant of interest".Read More
SA is looking for a new ambassador to the US, how critical is this role?
As South Africa’s relationship with the United States has been in the spotlight, we are looking for a new ambassador to the US.Read More
Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November
Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November, confirms Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Chief Nuclear Officer.Read More
Mossel Bay residents frustrated with tariff hikes
Residents are planning a march to voice their anger.Read More
Could SANTACO be forced to pay up following damage caused during taxi strike?
Can legal action be taken against an organisation whose protest action results in damage, such as SANTACO during the taxi strike?Read More