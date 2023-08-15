Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The may... 17 August 2023 8:36 PM
Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts Several vaccine contacts were signed during the height of the pandemic, but very few details of these deals have been shared. 17 August 2023 5:40 PM
Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation' Gift of the Givers has decided to launch a program to provide food to a village in Butterworth. 17 August 2023 4:42 PM
View all Local
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider' The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. 17 August 2023 12:32 PM
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024 Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last? 17 August 2023 8:49 AM
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists If finances aren't the problem, what is? 17 August 2023 7:41 AM
View all Politics
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans. 17 August 2023 7:07 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How low Vitamin D can affect your health, and what you can do about it Getting enough vitamin D might not be something that regularly crosses your mind, but a lack of this can cause health issues. 17 August 2023 3:05 PM
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people. 17 August 2023 12:59 PM
Your body can be younger than you are... What's your true age? Your chronological age and biological age may not be the same. 17 August 2023 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appear... 17 August 2023 6:02 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
Spurs need to toughen up and limit mistakes to stay in the league - Bartlett Cape Town Spurs were promoted to the top flight after a stellar campaign in the second division of South African football but have... 16 August 2023 6:01 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user. 17 August 2023 2:30 PM
Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances From 'Mystic River' to 'Milk', we celebrate Sean Penn's birthday with a look back at some of his best performances. 17 August 2023 9:21 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Simon Bruinders on a nostalgic music trip this Sunday Every Sunday, we ask a well-known South African to play his or her favourite music from years gone by. 17 August 2023 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
Climate change is reshaping religious beliefs and practices in India The effect of climate change on some of India’s sacred pilgrimage sites is reshaping religious beliefs. 17 August 2023 10:30 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste

15 August 2023 9:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sustainability
mannequin
Feroz Koor
Environmental Sustainability

Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability at Woolworths Holdings.

Woolworths says it has invested heavily in "eco" mannequins, also known as sustainable mannequins.

The new mannequins have been rolled out in its newly launched WEdit stores. A selection of ‘plus size’ figures have also been introduced into 80 selected Woolies stores across South Africa.

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign
Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

The eco mannequins are a recent innovation in the retail industry that are gaining popularity globally among environmentally conscious consumers and retailers alike says Head of Visual Merchandising, Tracey Lotter.

Click here to see what they look like.

We are delighted to be the first large retailer in South Africa to make such a significant investment in them and going forward we will continue to add more into our stores.

Tracey Lotter, Head of Visual Merchandising - Woolworths

Bruce Whitfield chats to Feroz Koor, Woolworths' Group Head of Sustainability, and asks exactly how these new mannequins are different to the ones we're used to.

The old-style dummies are made primarily out of fibreglass and a type of resin Koor says, while the new ones are mainly jute which is a plant fibre.

Not only is it a plant fibre, it's actually a waste product. It starts out as a sack carrying coffee beans and once it's gone through that life it's now a waste product of that process. The sacks are collected, processed, cut into strips and then put into a mould with some bio-resin which is itself a plant-based product.. and then made into these mannequins.

Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths Holdings

Woolworths has supplemented single-use plastic with carry bags after getting rid of plastic items like straws and utensils, Whitfield notes.

But how far along the journey of substituting plastic with renewables is the retailer?

RELATED: Bring your own: No more single-use green plastic bags at Woolies from this week

Woolworths has supplemented single-use plastic with carry bags after getting rid of plastic items like straws and utensils, Whitfield notes.

But how far along the journey of substituting plastic with renewables is the retailer?

You've mentioned some of what we'd call the problematic single-use plastics we've gotten rid of, but more than that we've changed a few thousand SKUs (stock keeping units), the types of materials that they're made from. We've removed layers of packaging, changed the formulations, etcetera.

Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths Holdings

We're at a point now where we're fairly confident with what we call a technical recylability - at least about 98% of our packaging is technically recyclable. What that means is, if there were recycling infrastructure available in the country, that packaging would be able to be recycled.

Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths Holdings

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview with Koor




15 August 2023 9:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sustainability
mannequin
Feroz Koor
Environmental Sustainability

More from Business

© arturnyk/123rf.com

Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business

17 August 2023 9:41 PM

Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa

17 August 2023 8:36 PM

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rollingcamera/123rf.com

What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?

17 August 2023 7:27 PM

A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Rowan Jackson/123rf.com

Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring

17 August 2023 7:07 PM

High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chokniti/123rf.com

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

17 August 2023 12:21 PM

The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding

16 August 2023 9:32 PM

Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken ad on Facebook

Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad

16 August 2023 8:01 PM

The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture logo. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'

16 August 2023 7:48 PM

The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Kfm

Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa

16 August 2023 8:47 AM

Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Go Springbox' sign posted on Twitter @Mrskillmonger1

'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?

15 August 2023 8:19 PM

#Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa

17 August 2023 8:36 PM

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Chokniti Khongchum/123rf.com

Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts

17 August 2023 5:40 PM

Several vaccine contacts were signed during the height of the pandemic, but very few details of these deals have been shared.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Gift of the Givers volunteers distributing food and aid packages. Picture: Gift of the Givers/Facebook

Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation'

17 August 2023 4:42 PM

Gift of the Givers has decided to launch a program to provide food to a village in Butterworth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Solly Msimanga in studio. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

[LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader

17 August 2023 3:12 PM

Gauteng DA Solly Msimanga was hanging out in studio with Thabo Shole-Mashao.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oscar Pistorius arriving at the High Court in Pretoria ahead of his murder trial on 13 May 2014. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

Pistorius claims he is eligible for parole, takes fight to the ConCourt

17 August 2023 3:07 PM

Oscar Pistorius has asked the constitutional court to declare that he is eligible for parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Ayepyep temporarily closes doors amid alleged gangsterism and extortion / Instagram: @cptayepyeplifestyle

Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims

17 August 2023 2:45 PM

The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town is calling on the government and police for immediate intervention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS training video goes viral / Screenshots from Twitter: @VehicleTrackerz

[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral

17 August 2023 2:30 PM

"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'

17 August 2023 12:32 PM

The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Oscar Pistorius at his murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria on 6 July 2016. Picture: AFP

Convict Oscar Pistorius taking fight for parole to ConCourt

17 August 2023 12:25 PM

Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot through the bathroom door of his Pretoria East home on Valentine’s Day that year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chokniti/123rf.com

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

17 August 2023 12:21 PM

The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ rollingcamera/123rf.com

What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?

17 August 2023 7:27 PM

A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: You can get Vitamin D with 20 minutes of direct sunlight. Picture: Jill Wellington from Pixabay

[LISTEN] How low Vitamin D can affect your health, and what you can do about it

17 August 2023 3:05 PM

Getting enough vitamin D might not be something that regularly crosses your mind, but a lack of this can cause health issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sergiobarrios/123rf

Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history

17 August 2023 12:59 PM

Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chokniti/123rf.com

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

17 August 2023 12:21 PM

The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Gabin Vallet

Your body can be younger than you are... What's your true age?

17 August 2023 12:20 PM

Your chronological age and biological age may not be the same.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted

17 August 2023 12:07 PM

Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House for sale. Photo: Pixabay/Jens Neumann

Go big or go home? Nope, not anymore... Tinyism is the latest lifestyle trend

17 August 2023 11:06 AM

HaveYouHeard managing director Kirsty Bissett reports that "tinyism" as a lifestyle is a global trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takealot. © monticello/123rf.com

Takealot trials new 1-hour delivery, but will it work?

17 August 2023 10:24 AM

TakealotNOW is currently on trial in Cape Town with a select range of curated products available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023

17 August 2023 5:44 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding

16 August 2023 9:32 PM

Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

Business Local Lifestyle

Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted

Lifestyle Local

[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest

World

EWN Highlights

The day that was: War on zama zamas, SA’s new politics: merit & inclusivity

17 August 2023 10:03 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kushanelwa oZama Zama, uOscar Pistorious kweyomthetho sisekelo

17 August 2023 9:35 PM

ANC supports move to merge small & big schools to form 'mega schools'

17 August 2023 9:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA