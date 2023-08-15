[LISTEN] Is your car making some strange noises? These are the likely causes





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Motlatsi Kekana, Digital editor at XploreZA and Motoring Journalist.

Most cars are pretty noisy, but some noises are a sign of serious issues that needs our attention.

A normal sounding car doesn’t squeak, it does not click, it does not grind. Motlatsi Kekana, Motoring Journalist/Digital editor - XploreZA

The best thing you can do to prevent any issues with your car is to keep up with your regular services, and getting it serviced at the right place.

However, if the weird sounds are already starting, knowing what is happening can help save you from a costly repair bill or being caught with unexpected problems.

These are 10 common noises and what they mean:

Screeching under the hood

In many cases, this is a result of a loose or worn serpentine belt.

This belt drives other vital car parts so if you suspect there is an issue you should have it looked at as soon as possible.

Chugging or rattling noises

These noises are often related to your cars exhaust system.

There are a number of different potential causes for this, from a blockage to a crack, so it is worth taking your car for an exhaust system check.

A low pitched humming from your car

This can be caused by a number of different problems and can be difficult to determine based on sound alone.

The best thing to do is to pay attention to what happens before and after the noises start and give your mechanic as much detail as possible to narrow down the issue before it becomes a big problem.

Squeaking or grinding from your brakes

This is most likely caused by worn out brake pads and is something that needs urgent attention.

Your brakes are essential for safety while driving so get straight to a car dealership or mechanic if you hear any strange sounds coming from that direction.

Thudding sound from your tyres

This will either be low tyre pressure or a problem with your tyre alignment.

The first step should be to check your tyre pressure and adjust it to match the recommended levels.

If this does not work, have your tyres aligned to avoid wearing out your tyres faster.

Scraping from windscreen wipers

This is usually pretty straight forward and caused by your wiper blades wearing down.

You should fix this as soon as you can to avoid scratching your windshield or being caught in the rain with poor visibility.

Clunking while driving

A clunking sound could be caused by a problem with your shock absorber.

This can affect handling, steering and braking so you should have this checked out.

Clicking while turning

A clicking sound when you turn is likely caused by a worn-out CV joint.

Getting this replaced quickly can save you from needing an axle replacement, which can be extremely costly.

Ticking noise when the car is idle

This is likely happening because you are low on oil.

To fix it all you need to do is get an oil change as soon as you are able to.

@ eakrinr/123rf.com

A sudden loud bang

If your car suddenly sounds like a firework, it is most likely backfiring.

This can cause damage to your car so the safest thing to do is to get your car towed.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Is your car making some strange noises? These are the likely causes