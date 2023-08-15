Domestic workers can now claim for work injuries dating back to 1994
John Maytham speaks to Bernard Reisner, Cape Labour consultant.
Any domestic workers injured while working as of 27 April 1994, can file claims for benefits at the Department of Employment and Labour.
This is due to an amendment in the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA)130 of 1993.
It does change the situation dramatically.Bernard Reisner, Cape Labour Consultant
The government has encouraged domestic workers, including chauffeurs and gardeners, to claim from the Compensation fund if they qualify.
Legal experts are also urging employers to register their private domestic workers for the compensation fund.
They can then claim for any injuries, disabilities, contracting any diseases, illness, or death during their employment in the household.Bernard Reisner, Cape Labour Consultant
Reisner says that it does seem like it will be very difficult for any employee to prove that they were injured at that time with any written documentation.
In reality this is farfetched, that is just my personal opinion.Bernard Reisner, Cape Labour Consultant
COIDA officials are sticklers for proof.Bernard Reisner, Cape Labour Consultant
He adds that many people have serious issues with trying to register for COIDA and the system is largely dysfunctional.
