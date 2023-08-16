Rat poison suicide attempts: 'It's an epidemic flying under the radar'





John Perlman speaks with Dr Joanne Bruins, Specialist Physician at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

Hospitals are seeing a number of patients in the ICU who have ingested a pesticide used for killing rats, likely with the intention of ending their lives.

Doctors suspect that they are using a poison called Terbufos which is tasteless, odourless, and fast acting.

Those who make it to the hospital need to be ventilated, often for more than ten days, putting a huge strain on ICU resources.

Our resources are so constrained that this added burden, which is actually an epidemic that is flying under the radar, stretches all lifecare resources to the limit. Joanne Bruins, Specialist Physician - Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Bruins says that this has been around for years, but they are not seeing much awareness or any decrease in the number of hospitalisations.

She says that limiting the availability of this poison could make a serious difference, as it is currently easy to get.

