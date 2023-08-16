Spurs need to toughen up and limit mistakes to stay in the league - Bartlett
Robert Marawa speaks to Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett.
Cape Town Spurs coach, Shaun Bartlett believes that his team need to learn from their mistakes and be a lot tougher in the weeks to come if they are to stay in the DStv Premiership this season.
Spurs were promoted to the top flight after a stellar campaign in the second division of South African football but have found the going tough in the opening rounds, suffering back-to-back losses to TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United.
Speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Bartlett identified what went wrong in those encounters.
The jitters and anxiety, as well as the fear of making mistakes, is why we didn’t win those two games. We told the players that and at a higher level than last season we will get punished for the mistakes that we made. We have to make it harder for teams to come to the Athlone Stadium and we have to apply what we are good at, which is speed and stamina.Shaun Bartlett, Cape Town Spurs Coach
Bartlett added that early season injuries, especially to promising 20-year-old forward Boitumelo Radiopane, who scored 6 goals last season.
He is out until January with an injury. It will be a miracle if he is back before the end of the year. He was a revelation for us and I was looking forward to starting the season with him, which is a huge blow for us. We have to continue working harder in training and hopefully that translates to the performances on the field.Shaun Bartlett, Cape Town Spurs Coach
The former Bafana Bafana striker also moved to limit expectations on a relatively young squad by saying that there is no mandate for them this season.
We want to stabilise the club by staying in the league and we will play for everything that is on offer, whether its league points or trophies. Nobody said it was going to be easy at this level and we need to toughen up.Shaun Bartlett, Cape Town Spurs Coach
Their next game is against Polokwane City on Saturday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Spurs need to toughen up and limit mistakes to stay in the league - Bartlett
