



Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 07, 09, 16, 34, 38 PB: 11

PowerBall Plus: 04, 06, 12, 18, 28 PB: 03

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS​ draw on 15/08/23

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/N4PIqLqMjb ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 15, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 August 2023