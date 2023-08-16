NZ jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her 3 children
JOHANNESBURG - Lauren Dickason has been found guilty of murdering her three children.
In 2021, Lauren, her husband, Graham, and their three daughters moved to Timaru in New Zealand from South Africa.
But just weeks after their arrival, in mid-September, the mother-of-three suffocated her little girls to death.
She admitted to the killings but mounted a defence of infanticide or insanity.
Following the deaths of Liane, who was six-years-old and her twin sisters, Maya and Karla, aged two, Dickason was admitted to a psychiatric facility for psychological evaluations.
The triple murder case has been held in Christchurch, New Zealand over the past two weeks, with the jury beginning their deliberations on Monday this week.
It took just two days for the jury of eight women and four men to reach a majority verdict.
Dickason now faces a life sentence for each child.
A sentencing hearing will be held soon.
This article first appeared on EWN : NZ jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her 3 children
More from World
'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102
Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday.Read More
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses
China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year.Read More
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus
Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.Read More
Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'
A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear a case against former US president Donald Trump next week.Read More
Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims
Six contestants have pressed charges after allegedly being forced to strip and spread their legs for 'body checks'.Read More
Chilling footage shows K2 climbers walking over dead man in bid to break records
[WATCH] Footage has been released of climbers walking over a dead body in a bid to break world records.Read More
[PICS] 93 people dead in Maui fire, the most deadly in the US in 100 years
The fires are being fueled by a bone-dry summer and powerful winds.Read More
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later
The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals.Read More
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh
A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday.Read More
More from Local
Rat poison suicide attempts: 'It's an epidemic flying under the radar'
People attempting to take their lives using rat poison are filling up hospital beds.Read More
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste
Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.Read More
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?
#Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on.Read More
Hope for coal miners with lung disease as class action application filed
Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys has launched the application against 3 coal producers in the High Court of SA to seek compensation for mine workers who contracted coal mine dust lung disease.Read More
Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for women
South Africa's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the second quarter of 2023, to 32.6%.Read More
Domestic workers can now claim for work injuries dating back to 1994
An amendment in the law allows domestic workers to claim if they were injured or contracted a disease at work, dating back to 1994.Read More
Stats SA figures show women are less likely to get jobs than men
The second quarter labour statistics show that the labour force participation rate for women stood at 54.3% compared with 64.9% for men, a staggering gap of 10,6 percentage points.Read More
No(ah) excuse for missing out on Trevor's homecoming tour - extra dates added
The comedian is teaming up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.Read More
Unemployment rate is slightly down for the second quarter of the year
Stats SA has released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter of 2023.Read More