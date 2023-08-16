



In June, Madonna Louise Ciccone was hospitalised after contracting a serious bacterial infection. She has since fully recovered and celebrates her 65 birthday today (16 August).

The Grammy award-winning singer needs no introduction - she's also a songwriter, music producer, and actress.

Madonna, known as the "Queen of Pop", is widely recognised for her continual reinvention and versatility in fashion and visual presentation which contributes to culture in many ways.

At 65 years old, the singer isn't slowing down as she's set to start her 12th 'Celebration Tour' in October.

Here are some of the singer's most iconic songs...

1) Papa Don't Preach

2) Like a Virgin

3) Material Girl

4) Vogue

5) Frozen

6) Music

7) Justify My Love

8) I'll Remember

9) Ray of Light

10) Express Yourself

11) Holiday

According to the star's Instagram, she's getting ready for her big tour.

And just four days ago, Madonna celebrated her son Rocco's birthday... here's to both of them!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 65th birthday, Queen Madonna!