Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final
Lionel Messi looks unstoppable at Inter Miami, scoring nine goals in six games.
The legendary footballer’s recent efforts against Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semi-final helped the Boys in Pink reach their first major final in the club’s history.
Lionel Messi now has 9 goals in 6 games for Inter Miami and you get the impression he’s not even trying particularly hard.' HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 16, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Csh5ZtvhNH
The team won 1–4, with goals by Messi, Josef Martinez, David Ruiz and Messi’s former teammate Jordi Alba who scored his first goal for the team.
The Argentinian will look to make it 10 goals this Saturday (19 August) as Inter Miami takes on Nashville SC, with Messi eyeing yet another trophy.
The Leagues Cup is contested between all 47 teams in Major League Soccer and Liga MX.
Inter Miami are going to the Leagues Cup final 💪' B/R Football (@brfootball) August 16, 2023
Messi can win his first trophy in his seventh game at the club 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7Rupfdctoj
Inter Miami has been on a winning streak since Messi’s arrival.
Fans have consistently come out to support the footballer, with ticket prices soaring to over $1000 (about R19 000) on the resale market.
This article first appeared on 947 : Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final
Source : https://twitter.com/MLS/status/1691641662454264258
More from Sport
Spurs need to toughen up and limit mistakes to stay in the league - Bartlett
Cape Town Spurs were promoted to the top flight after a stellar campaign in the second division of South African football but have found the going tough in the opening rounds, suffering back-to-back losses to TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United.Read More
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?
#Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on.Read More
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup
Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago.Read More
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox
Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a third season in a row.Read More
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup
Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’.Read More
Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind'
'If you can walk you can box, it's never too late to learn' says Boxfit Gym's Simon Domingos.Read More
'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate
The Banyana Banyana veteran said if the women's game is to take its rightful place, there needs to be more investment in terms of, among other things, a professional league, grassroots focus, and a long-term plan for player development.Read More
'The lack of respect hurt me': Seoposenwe on Banyana Banyana's pay battle
Despite the African Champions and Safa being at loggerheads over bonuses and poor preparation ahead of the tournament, Desiree Ellis’ charges made history by becoming the first South African team to advance from the group stages of a World Cup.Read More
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy?
Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024.Read More