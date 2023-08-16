Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Sport
arrow_forward
Sport

Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final

Tags:
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami

The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games.

Lionel Messi looks unstoppable at Inter Miami, scoring nine goals in six games.

The legendary footballer’s recent efforts against Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semi-final helped the Boys in Pink reach their first major final in the club’s history.

The team won 1–4, with goals by Messi, Josef Martinez, David Ruiz and Messi’s former teammate Jordi Alba who scored his first goal for the team.

The Argentinian will look to make it 10 goals this Saturday (19 August) as Inter Miami takes on Nashville SC, with Messi eyeing yet another trophy.

The Leagues Cup is contested between all 47 teams in Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

Inter Miami has been on a winning streak since Messi’s arrival.

Fans have consistently come out to support the footballer, with ticket prices soaring to over $1000 (about R19 000) on the resale market.


This article first appeared on 947 : Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final




