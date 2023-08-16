[LISTEN] 'Graffiti vandalism' and neglect leaves historic Cape Town zoo in ruins
After receiving a WhatsApp message from a concerned citizen and architect who says that graffiti vandalism is part of the old lion enclosure above UCT that's part of the old zoo.
Listen to the conversation below.
The concerned citizen reports that he was part of the team who turned the space into a theatrical space with Nicholas Edinburg (the original founder) in 2005 - giving it cultural and historical value.
But since then, lots of things have happened "that aren't particularly good" says the concerned citizen who reports that the space is "intact" but it's being neglected as bushes and shrubs are growing over the space while graffiti vandalism makes the space "unattractive."
The architect says that "something should be done" - particularly, public works should be contacted to help clean up and maintain the mess which they have not been doing.
Maytham says that this is concerning since "this is a historical place that's becoming nothing."
CapeTalk will follow up on the progress of this cleanup.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/uct_University_of_Cape_Town_.html?prf=1&sti=m8e4q1dhxp1x8qiv78|&mediapopup=137809942
More from Local
Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died
The Metapopulation Initiative has highlighted that high mortality rates are common during cheetah reintroductions.Read More
CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution
CoCT has given the President until 31 August to respond to requests for a joint working committee on passenger rail devolution.Read More
CPT teen's medal win marred by hijab controversy at Judo Championships
Naqeebah Fredericks, 16, was told she was not allowed to receive her medal from the podium while wearing her headscarf.Read More
N1 assault incident has put police on the back foot - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele has finally broken his silence on an incident in which members of the presidential protection unit were captured on video assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.Read More
27 people arrested during violent protest in Swellendam
A planned demonstration, said to be over service related issues, turned violent on Wednesday morning in the town situated along the N2.Read More
'Where's the apology?' Marikana families and survivors still waiting 11 years on
The Socio-Economic Rights Institute says the government must apologise to the families and survivors of the Marikana massacre.Read More
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa
Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter.Read More
Rat poison suicide attempts: 'It's an epidemic flying under the radar'
People attempting to take their lives using rat poison are filling up hospital beds.Read More
NZ jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her 3 children
In 2021, Lauren, her husband, Graham, and their three daughters moved to Timaru in New Zealand from South Africa. But just weeks after their arrival, in mid-September, the mother-of-three suffocated her little girls to death.Read More