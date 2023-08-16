[LISTEN] 'Graffiti vandalism' and neglect leaves historic Cape Town zoo in ruins





After receiving a WhatsApp message from a concerned citizen and architect who says that graffiti vandalism is part of the old lion enclosure above UCT that's part of the old zoo.

Listen to the conversation below.

The concerned citizen reports that he was part of the team who turned the space into a theatrical space with Nicholas Edinburg (the original founder) in 2005 - giving it cultural and historical value.

But since then, lots of things have happened "that aren't particularly good" says the concerned citizen who reports that the space is "intact" but it's being neglected as bushes and shrubs are growing over the space while graffiti vandalism makes the space "unattractive."

The architect says that "something should be done" - particularly, public works should be contacted to help clean up and maintain the mess which they have not been doing.

Maytham says that this is concerning since "this is a historical place that's becoming nothing."

CapeTalk will follow up on the progress of this cleanup.