On this day in 1977: King of Rock n' Roll Elvis Presley dies





Music icon Elvis Presley died of a heart attack on 16 August 1977 at the age of 42.

Hundreds of mourning fans dawned on Graceland at his mansion in Memphis, where the King of Rock n’ Roll was found by his then-fiancée, Ginger Alden.

ON THIS DAY

The last known photo of Elvis Presley, who was driving into Graceland in his 1973 Stutz Blackhawk III just after midnight on the day he died.#Elvis #ElvisPresley #ElvisHistory #Elvis1977 #Elvistheking #Elvis2023 pic.twitter.com/gAVbk8XRMj ' AboutElvisPresley 🎶👑🎶 (@AboutElvis) August 15, 2023

Presley, born on 8 January 1935, was regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century.

He achieved great success and controversy with his energised songs and sexually provocative performances.

Elvis Presley - Suspicious Minds (Live at The International Hotel, 1969)

Credits to: TMH1993 on YouTube #ElvisPresley pic.twitter.com/6XAXYNMlPu ' Kristen (@KristenJoy78) August 11, 2023

The 1950s was a big decade for Presley, from 1956 to 1958 Presley dominated the music charts, ushering in a new age of rock and roll.

He sold an estimated 400 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

His success followed him to the big screen as Presley made his acting debut in the same decade.

According to History.com, he starred in four successful motion pictures, all of which feature his soundtracks - Love Me Tender (1956), Jailhouse Rock (1957), Loving You (1957), and King Creole (1958).

Presley went on to feature in a total of 31 films in his career.

August 16, 1977

Remembering ELVIS PRESLEY on the 46th anniversary of his death. And he wasn’t just the greatest singer in the world. He starred in 31 feature films as an actor, all of which enjoyed financial success. For some years he was one of Hollywood's top box office draws! pic.twitter.com/HqwqyAcVVr ' Carmen Vella (@annaandy40) August 15, 2023

He enlisted in the army in 1958 and spent three days at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.

He left active duty in 1960 and received his discharge in 1964.

This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1977: King of Rock n' Roll Elvis Presley dies