'Where's the apology?' Marikana families and survivors still waiting 11 years on





Africa Melane speaks to Thato Masiangoako, a researcher at Socio-Economic Rights Institute, on the 11th anniversary of the Marikana massacre.

Today (16 August) marks 11 years since the Marikana Massacre. The tragedy in 2012 saw over 34 striking mine workers shot and killed by police.

To date, there have been major delays in litigation.

Thato Masiangoako is a researcher with the Socio-Economic Rights Institute which has represented families of the miners killed in Marikana on 13 and 16 August 13 2012.

Masiangoako beseeches the government to prioritise the victims of the massacre.

What we're asking for is for the NPA to move forward with prosecutions... Thato Masiangoako, Researcher - Socio-Economic Rights Institute

We had at least 400, if not over 800 police officers who were present on the 16th. What happened was captured on television, at least at scene one. Thato Masiangoako, Researcher - Socio-Economic Rights Institute

Scene two is something more brutal, more deadly, where most of the miners were surrendering and they were shot and executed on the spot. Thato Masiangoako, Researcher - Socio-Economic Rights Institute

Masiangoako says 11 years is too long for the families of the victims and survivors to not have seen justice being served.

We want to see the police officers and other individuals who were involved held to account for what happened. Thato Masiangoako, Researcher - Socio-Economic Rights Institute

Above all, says Masiangoako, it is time for someone in government to visit the families and apologise for the tragedy.

It is quite strange that no one from the state, not former President Jacob Zuma, nor Cyril Ramaphosa, has gone to the families and actually just acknowledged what happened to them. They lost their loved ones in the most tragic and brutal way. Thato Masiangoako, Researcher - Socio-Economic Rights Institute

A key part of restorative justice is some kind of acknowledgement. Thato Masiangoako, Researcher - Socio-Economic Rights Institute

