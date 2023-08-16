Happy 65th birthday, Angela Bassett!





American actress Angela Bassett celebrates her 65th birthday today (16 August).

She has been known for her work in film and television since the late 1980s.

Happy 65th Birthday to the legendary Angela Bassett. pic.twitter.com/1IRpbu0Npl ' Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 16, 2023

Bassett also has several accolades to her name, including two Golden Globe Awards.

She also made history earlier this year by being the first Marvel actor to win an Academy Award.

Let’s look back at her 10 best movies, ranked by the critics on Rotten Tomatoes:

10) Nothing But the Truth (2008)

9) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

8) Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

7) Malcom X (1992)

6) City of Hope (1991)

5) Boyz N The Hood (1991)

4) What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

3) Black Panther (2018)

2) Mission Impossible – Fallout (2018)

1) Passion Fish (1992)

