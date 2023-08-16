



How do you celebrate a birthday when you're Viola Davis?

YOU COME TO CAPE TOWN!

The Oscar winning actress celebrated her 58th birthday on 11 August and posted some pics to her Instagram with an 'enkosi' to The Mother City for showing her a good time while reflecting and showing gratitude for the year she's had - looking fabulous, of course!

RELATED: MONDAY MOTIVATION: VIOLA DAVIS REMINDS YOU THAT YOU ARE WORTH IT

As you can see, Davis also posted pictures of her birthday cake with a background and some biscuits with the text, "you are here... Cape Town" revealing her vacation spot.

This wasn't Davis' first time in South Africa - when production for The Woman King began in 2021, it started in South Africa.

Davis also worked alongside local South-African actors Thuso Mbedu and Masali Baduza during the film.

It's alleged that the film helped create more interest in South Africa as a place for film location shooting.

Speaking on her physical transformation for The Woman King and her time in Mzansi, Davis said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

Well, I felt it was worth it when I got on to the soil In South Africa in that red dirt… Then, when you see your dream and you see all your hard work come to fruition, and then to present it to the world. Viola Davis, Actress - Hollywood

Cape Town's no stranger to celebs loving our City... why wouldn't they love it as much as we do!

RELATED: TOM CRUISE TRENDS AFTER LANDING ON SOUTH AFRICAN SOIL

RELATED: SUSSEX ROYALS TREATED TO THE BEST KOESISTERS IN BO-KAAP

This article first appeared on KFM : Viola Davis says 'enkosi' after sneaking in to Cape Town for her birthday