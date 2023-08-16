CPT teen's medal win marred by hijab controversy at Judo Championships
Lester Kiewit speaks to Luqman Fredericks, the father of the 16-year-old judoka Naqeebah Fredericks, who was not allowed to take her place on the podium at the 2023 Judo Commonwealth Championships because she was wearing a hijab.
The father of a 16-year-old judoka from Cape Town has slammed the rules governing the recent 2023 Commonwealth Judo Championships held in Gqeberha after his daughter was prevented from receiving her medal on the podium because she was wearing a headscarf.
Luqman Fredericks, father of Naqeebah Fredericks, joined Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit to explain what happened.
She wasn't allowed to wear the headscarf for the ceremony, she was on the podium with the headscarf for the team photo.Luqman Fredricks, Father of Naqeebah Fredericks
Fredericks says for safety reasons Naqeebah competes without a headscarf, but that at local and provincial and national tournaments, she has always been allowed onto the podium with her head covered.
Initially, when she started judo we fought with head covering and then as we progressed, they stopped us from fighting with head covering, they said it was dangerous.Luqman Fredericks, Father of Naqeebah Fredericks
According to the IFJ Sport and Organisation Rules, athletes must:
"... attend the medal ceremony barefoot, without any hat, cap or any similar head covering and wearing their IJF approved white judogi that conforms to the IJF judogi rules with special attention being paid to the publicity rule... Any demonstration with religious, political, personal or commercial connotation is also prohibited."
In the Commonwealth information pack, there was no reference made to the IJF rules for the ceremony.Luqman Fredericks, Father of Naqeebah Fredericks
The Commonwealth Judo Association declined an invitation to join the conversation on CapeTalk, but provided the following statetment:
The IJF SOR rules are quite clear in section 8.10 (Awarding Ceremonies) about both wearing of head covering and religious connotations and the CJA has complied with the IJF rules. The CJA has followed the International Judo Federation rules in respect of event organisation and will not be taking part in your discussion.Rick Kenney, President - Commonwealth Judo Association
Legal analyst Llwelwyn Titus has dealt with a number of similar cases. Titus says that under the South African Constitution any rule that goes against religious freedom is discriminatory by nature.
Any rule that we apply within a public entity, whether at work or in sport must be balanced against our Constitution.Llwelwyn Titus, Legal analyst
The rule has no place in our society today.Llwelwyn Titus, Legal analyst
The full interview from Good Morning Cape Town can be accessed by clicking the podcast link above
