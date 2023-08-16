Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died





Vincent van der Merwe is a cheetah conservationist involved in ‘The Metapopulation Initiative, he joins John Maytham to explain the aims of the project and the successes and challenges that they have encountered so far.

Some of the cheetahs that South Africa will move to India to reintroduce the species in Asia in conjunction with Project Cheetah. Picture: Supplied

Nine out of twenty cheetahs relocated from South Africa and Namibia to the Kuno National Park in India last year have died.

The movement of the cheetahs in September and February is part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the species more than half a century after it became extinct in the country.

Vincent van der Merwe is a conservationist with the The Metapopulation Initiative who are involved in the project.

He admits that reintroductions are, by their nature, quite risky:

South Africa went through the same growing pains in their 60s, 70s and 80s when we brought 279 Namibian cheetahs into the country for reintroduction and lost 90% of them. Vincent van der Merwe, Conservationist - The Metapopulation Initiative

Van der Merwe says the deaths are 'initial growing pains' of the project and says there are some concerns from the vets involved.

We have to solider through them...we will work through them and the correct course of action. Vincent van der Merwe, Conservationist - The Metapopulation Initiative Cheetah Metapopulation Project

Despite the high mortality rate, Van der Merwe says the project is still a worthwhile one:

Speaking from an ecological perspective, mortality is a necessary evil. You have to sift out the weaker genetics. Vincent van der Merwe, Conservationist - The Metapopulation Initiative Cheetah Metapopulation Project

The stronger individuals survive and breed. Vincent van der Merwe, Conservationist - The Metapopulation Initiative Cheetah Metapopulation Project

