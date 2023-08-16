Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilcrest about the world’s trending news stories, including the reunion of life-long pen pals.

Two 80-something pen pals who have been writing to each other since 1955 have finally fulfilled their "lifelong wish" to meet in person.

Patsy Gregory from Lancashire, Northwest England, travelled almost 4 000 miles (about 6 500kms) to meet Carol-Ann Krause in South Carolina, USA.

The pair began writing to each other at the age of 12 as scouts.

Speaking to BBC News, Gregory says meeting her long-time friend was exactly how she pictured it.

And although they haven’t met before, they lived pretty similar lives.

"I recognised her immediately and it just felt natural… It's absolutely lovely and we're both still here."

This is the moment Lancashire and South Carolina pen pals of 70 years met for the first time. 📝📨🥰

While the pair weren’t sure if they would be able to meet again, they agreed to stay in touch through letters and cards.

This awakens in me the idea that when is the last time you had an actual letter? It makes me think we don’t want to lose that, it is so thrilling to get something in the post that’s not just junk mail. Maybe we should get a pen pal. Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent

