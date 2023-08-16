Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilcrest about the world’s trending news stories, including the reunion of life-long pen pals.
(Skip to 1:52)
Two 80-something pen pals who have been writing to each other since 1955 have finally fulfilled their "lifelong wish" to meet in person.
Patsy Gregory from Lancashire, Northwest England, travelled almost 4 000 miles (about 6 500kms) to meet Carol-Ann Krause in South Carolina, USA.
The pair began writing to each other at the age of 12 as scouts.
Speaking to BBC News, Gregory says meeting her long-time friend was exactly how she pictured it.
And although they haven’t met before, they lived pretty similar lives.
"I recognised her immediately and it just felt natural… It's absolutely lovely and we're both still here."
This is the moment Lancashire and South Carolina pen pals of 70 years met for the first time. 📝📨🥰' BBC North West (@BBCNWT) August 15, 2023
The pair who have been writing to each other since 1955 have finally fulfilled their "lifelong wish" to meet in person.
Full story: https://t.co/S1ohuxagTO pic.twitter.com/vOzq7tavI0
While the pair weren’t sure if they would be able to meet again, they agreed to stay in touch through letters and cards.
This awakens in me the idea that when is the last time you had an actual letter? It makes me think we don’t want to lose that, it is so thrilling to get something in the post that’s not just junk mail. Maybe we should get a pen pal.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-haired-woman-sitting-on-the-sofa-writing-a-letter-6917048/
More from Lifestyle
Happy 65th birthday, Angela Bassett!
Let's take a look back at Angela Bassett's top 10 films.Read More
Women climax less than men! Here's why there's an 'orgasm gap'
In movies, it's likely that both parties climax at the same time. But this doesn’t reflect reality.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste
Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.Read More
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?
#Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on.Read More
[LISTEN] Is your car making some strange noises? These are the likely causes
When driving, our cars often make a number of strange noises, and it is not always obvious when you need to investigate them.Read More
World’s oldest practicing doctor (101) shares tips for keeping your brain sharp
The world's oldest doctor lives by one principle - keep your mind engaged through work, social and entertainment activities.Read More
Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry
30-year-old Makaziwe Mazaleni is on her way to becoming the first woman graduate in a male-dominated Repair programme (offered by Taking Care of Business, previously known as The Clothing Bank).Read More
Plettenberg Bay’s Whale Heritage Site status a boost for tourism and wildlife
Plettenberg Bay joined the list of three Whale Heritage Sites in South Africa, and seven worldwide.Read More