[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.
Twitter, now known as X, appears to have delayed links by five seconds to any sites disliked by Elon Musk.
These sites include X's online rivals Facebook, the New York Times, Reuters, Instagram and Blue Sky, reports the Washington Post.
All of the above-mentioned sites have allegedly at some stage been singled out by Musk for ridicule or attack.
Friedman points out that when users attempt to access a website and there's a delay, they're most often to leave the site and therefore decrease traffic on the website.
In fact, according to a study conducted by Google in 2016, 53% of users abandon a website if it takes longer than 3 seconds to load.
Twitter/X is throttling link clicks to the @nytimes website by causing a 5 second delay during the redirect. pic.twitter.com/HCTN99McNy' Max Woolf (@minimaxir) August 15, 2023
Elon Musk declares himself a free speech absolutist, yet his history shows that he's probably the opposite of a free speech absolutist.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus
