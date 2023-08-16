Minnesota town’s ENTIRE police force quit, and no one wants to replace them
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (Skip to 06:48)
All the 1300 residents of Goodhue in Minnesota have been left without a police force following a pay dispute according to the Daily Mail.
After the police chief, Josh Smith, left his position as result of poor pay, the whole department quit in protest.
At this stage not one person has filled out an application for the vacant positions.
No one is applying or willing to take the jobs.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
They were getting $22/hour which they say is very low.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The police department was made up of seven officers, five of them being part-time police officers.
People are very vociferous about police, but would you want to live in a town where there was no police force at all?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The mayor has said that there is still a sheriff who will do callouts for the town.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
