Africa’s only submarine museum a step closer to reopening
Wafeeq Fakier, Lead Project Manager at Damen Shipyards Cape Town speaks to Lester Kiewit about the submarine museum.
The submarine museum SAS Assegaai will soon be coming ashore, nearly eight years after being closed to visitors, thanks to two specially constructed cradles from a local shipbuilder.
Damen Shipyards Cape Town has donated the massive cradles for the project, allowing for the reopening of the continent's only submarine museum.
Earlier this month the cradles were officially handed over to the Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese.
Wafeeq Fakier, is lead project manager at Damen Shipyards Cape Town, he explains more about the project:
It's very much a collaboration between Damen Shipyards Cape Town and the Naval Heritage Trust...we've interacted with the naval architects and we've come up with a very unique design.Wafeeq Fakier, Lead Project Manager - Damen Shipyards Cape Town
The journey towards making these cradles a reality has been a challenge within itself and a huge commitment from Damen Shipyards Cape Town to ensuring this piece of history remains accessible to the public.Wafeeq Fakier, Lead Project Manager - Damen Shipyards Cape Town
Each of the cradles weighs up to 7-tonnes...they've been carefully crafted and customised.Wafeeq Fakier, Lead Project Manager - Damen Shipyards Cape Town
As for a time frame for when the museum will be open to the public, Fakier admits there is still some refurbishment work to be done, but once open, the Assegaai Museum will be the only the 7th in the Southern Hemisphere and the first in Africa.
Source : Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT).
