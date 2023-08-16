27 people arrested during violent protest in Swellendam
CAPE TOWN - Twenty-seven people have been arrested as a violent protest continues in the town of Swellendam, about 200 kilometres outside Cape Town.
A planned demonstration said to be over service-related issues, turned violent on Wednesday morning in the town situated along the N2.
Western Cape police's Wesley Twigg has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the situation remained volatile.
"Police are currently on the scene monitoring the situation and arrested 27 protesters for public violence, malicious damage to property, and arson. Law enforcement agencies will remain in the area until calm has been restored."
This article first appeared on EWN : 27 people arrested during violent protest in Swellendam
