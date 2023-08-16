27 people arrested during violent protest in Swellendam

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died The Metapopulation Initiative has highlighted that high mortality rates are common during cheetah reintroductions. 16 August 2023 12:34 PM
CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution CoCT has given the President until 31 August to respond to requests for a joint working committee on passenger rail devolution. 16 August 2023 11:54 AM
CPT teen's medal win marred by hijab controversy at Judo Championships Naqeebah Fredericks, 16, was told she was not allowed to receive her medal from the podium while wearing her headscarf. 16 August 2023 11:38 AM
POLITRICKING | ‘Why should I regret it?’ Dlamini Zuma talks Phala Phala and GBV In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth... 16 August 2023 12:59 PM
Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC The goal of the seven parties that will be gathering in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday is to remove the African National C... 16 August 2023 7:20 AM
Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition? The DA has been driving the moonshot pact for the 2024 elections, but some are worried they may join forces with the ANC instead. 15 August 2023 12:55 PM
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter. 16 August 2023 8:47 AM
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks. 15 August 2023 9:29 PM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years The 80-something pen pals have been writing to each other since the age of 12. 16 August 2023 12:26 PM
Happy 65th birthday, Angela Bassett! Let's take a look back at Angela Bassett's top 10 films. 16 August 2023 10:30 AM
Women climax less than men! Here's why there's an 'orgasm gap' In movies, it's likely that both parties climax at the same time. But this doesn’t reflect reality. 16 August 2023 9:57 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
Spurs need to toughen up and limit mistakes to stay in the league - Bartlett Cape Town Spurs were promoted to the top flight after a stellar campaign in the second division of South African football but have... 16 August 2023 6:01 AM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody aske... 16 August 2023 1:23 PM
[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why... 16 August 2023 1:04 PM
Viola Davis says 'enkosi' after sneaking in to Cape Town for her birthday American actress Viola Davis turned 58 on 11 August and she celebrated her special day in The Mother City. 16 August 2023 12:04 PM
San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city. 16 August 2023 1:17 PM
Minnesota town’s ENTIRE police force quit, and no one wants to replace them A small town in Minnesota’s entire police force resigned, and nobody wants to take over the positions. 16 August 2023 12:28 PM
World Bank freezes new funding to Uganda over homophobic laws The World Bank - Uganda's biggest lender - says the laws go against its morals and values. 16 August 2023 10:10 AM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
27 people arrested during violent protest in Swellendam

16 August 2023 11:19 AM
by Graeme Raubenheimer
Swellendam

A planned demonstration, said to be over service related issues, turned violent on Wednesday morning in the town situated along the N2.

CAPE TOWN - Twenty-seven people have been arrested as a violent protest continues in the town of Swellendam, about 200 kilometres outside Cape Town.

A planned demonstration said to be over service-related issues, turned violent on Wednesday morning in the town situated along the N2.

Western Cape police's Wesley Twigg has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the situation remained volatile.

"Police are currently on the scene monitoring the situation and arrested 27 protesters for public violence, malicious damage to property, and arson. Law enforcement agencies will remain in the area until calm has been restored."


This article first appeared on EWN : 27 people arrested during violent protest in Swellendam




