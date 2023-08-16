[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died The Metapopulation Initiative has highlighted that high mortality rates are common during cheetah reintroductions. 16 August 2023 12:34 PM
CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution CoCT has given the President until 31 August to respond to requests for a joint working committee on passenger rail devolution. 16 August 2023 11:54 AM
CPT teen's medal win marred by hijab controversy at Judo Championships Naqeebah Fredericks, 16, was told she was not allowed to receive her medal from the podium while wearing her headscarf. 16 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all Local
POLITRICKING | ‘Why should I regret it?’ Dlamini Zuma talks Phala Phala and GBV In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth... 16 August 2023 12:59 PM
Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC The goal of the seven parties that will be gathering in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday is to remove the African National C... 16 August 2023 7:20 AM
Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition? The DA has been driving the moonshot pact for the 2024 elections, but some are worried they may join forces with the ANC instead. 15 August 2023 12:55 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter. 16 August 2023 8:47 AM
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks. 15 August 2023 9:29 PM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
View all Business
Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years The 80-something pen pals have been writing to each other since the age of 12. 16 August 2023 12:26 PM
Happy 65th birthday, Angela Bassett! Let's take a look back at Angela Bassett's top 10 films. 16 August 2023 10:30 AM
Women climax less than men! Here's why there's an 'orgasm gap' In movies, it's likely that both parties climax at the same time. But this doesn’t reflect reality. 16 August 2023 9:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a... 15 August 2023 5:50 AM
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’. 14 August 2023 9:33 AM
View all Sport
[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody aske... 16 August 2023 1:23 PM
[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why... 16 August 2023 1:04 PM
Viola Davis says 'enkosi' after sneaking in to Cape Town for her birthday American actress Viola Davis turned 58 on 11 August and she celebrated her special day in The Mother City. 16 August 2023 12:04 PM
View all Entertainment
San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city. 16 August 2023 1:17 PM
Minnesota town’s ENTIRE police force quit, and no one wants to replace them A small town in Minnesota’s entire police force resigned, and nobody wants to take over the positions. 16 August 2023 12:28 PM
World Bank freezes new funding to Uganda over homophobic laws The World Bank - Uganda's biggest lender - says the laws go against its morals and values. 16 August 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news

16 August 2023 1:23 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Britney Spears
celebrity news
Opinion Piece

While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody asked for.

DISCLAIMER: You're about to read an opinion nobody asked for but I'll say it anyway.

Britney Spears is making headlines yet again for a "raunchy" video she posted to Instagram on 14 August.

In the video, the singer is seen pole dancing to Nine Inch Nails, AKA, "provocative music" (as some reporters call it) while wearing a leopard print bikini (because what women wear and how they choose to move their bodies is still relevant in 2023... apparently.)

Watch for yourself below.

This video made headlines with some media outlets using words like "puzzled and concerned" for Spears' mental health since her conservatorship ended in 2021 after 13 years.

RELATED: VICTORY FOR BRITNEY SPEARS AS LATEST COURT HEARING REMOVES FATHER AS CONSERVATOR

My question is, WHY... (I have a few why's actually)

1) Why does a woman dancing in front of a pole in a bikini = mental health concerns?

RELATED: BRITNEY SPEARS' FATHER CLAIMS SHE MIGHT BE ON TIK

2) Why does a woman dancing in front of a pole in a bikini = drug use?

Of course, she must be #delulu (this is what the kids are calling delusional these days) for dancing "provocatively".

Someone fall out of the sky to help us!

She can't actually just be doing it because she loves to dance in underwear during a heatwave in summertime? Ah, a woman with her own mind, in control of her own body - save us, please!

3) Why is a woman dancing in front of a pole in a bikini still being described as "raunchy" and why does it = desirability?

4) Why is Spears' life after her conservatorship still making headlines? There are other pressing issues to report on, people.

5) Why does a woman with kids who's dancing in front of a pole in a bikini = a bad mom.

6) Why does the public feel entitled to have an opinion on how Spears lives her life? I'd like to point out the irony in this moment... in that I'm writing an unpopular opinion about miss ma'am herself - apologies.

7) Why aren't we speaking about the music she's created since her conservatorship ended?

*RELATED: BRITNEY SPEARS MUSICAL COMEBACK WITH ELTON JOHN[RELATED: WILL.I.AM AND BRITNEY B! SPEARS TEASES NEW MUSIC AFTER 10 YEARS](https://kfm.co.za/articles/2023/07/18/will-i-am-and-britney-b-spears-tease-new-music-after-10-years)**

For me, the answer (for me) to these questions are that most of the reporters calling Spears dancing in front a pole in a bikini a mental health concern are these specific terms as clickbait.

And of course, there's the reality that society makes women feel bad for showing their bodies in the spirit of self-love and confidence if it's their almost-nude bodies are not perfectly sculpted, toned and tanned for the pleasure of those identifying as men (insert patriarchy, here).

My final thought on this is... can we just stop talking about Britney Spears and all other females dancing and twerking and shaking whatever they want wherever they want?

If you find that you are or have an urge to censor women in the world with your besties or broskis or on social media (coughs in keyboard warriors) by leaving derogatory statements in their comments section - then you need to be asking:

WHY DO YOU CARE SO MUCH ABOUT WOMEN AND THEIR BODIES?

And... while we're questioning, also ask, why you think you're so entitled to firstly have an opinion about women (if you're not one yourself) and why you think you get to share that opinion (out loud) in hurtful ways?

While we all have opinions about this - respect and showing kindness to others should always be the goal - no matter how much your opinion differs... well, to a certain extent, but we can talk about those extents at another time.

Iryo I Respect Your Opinion GIFfrom Iryo GIFs

Thanks for reading until the end.


This article first appeared on KFM : [UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news




16 August 2023 1:23 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Britney Spears
celebrity news
Opinion Piece

More from Entertainment

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk

16 August 2023 1:04 PM

Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Viola Davis says 'enkosi' after sneaking in to Cape Town for her birthday

16 August 2023 12:04 PM

American actress Viola Davis turned 58 on 11 August and she celebrated her special day in The Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rock n' Roll legend, Elvis Presley. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/archive.org

On this day in 1977: King of Rock n' Roll Elvis Presley dies

16 August 2023 9:51 AM

Elvis Presley died of a heart attack at his mansion in Graceland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

.Image Credit: instagram.com/madonna

Happy 65th birthday, Queen Madonna!

16 August 2023 8:27 AM

The Queen of Pop turns 65 years old today. Let's celebrate with some of her most iconic hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah will host Prime Video’s first South African Original called LOL: Last One Laughing. Picture credit: Instagram

No(ah) excuse for missing out on Trevor's homecoming tour - extra dates added

15 August 2023 3:24 PM

The comedian is teaming up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music

15 August 2023 9:52 AM

Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor and filmmaker, Ben Affleck. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles

15 August 2023 9:19 AM

From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals

14 August 2023 1:52 PM

Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress Thuso Mbedu. Picture: @jveloz/Instagram

Thuso Mbedu shines as first-ever L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan African ambassador

14 August 2023 11:10 AM

The local actress said "words are failing me" at a L'Oréal Paris event in Jozi over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from @pabloruizzx on Instagram

Tom Cruise as the next Green Lantern... perfect or a Mission Impossible?

14 August 2023 9:45 AM

Artist Pablo Ruiz sparked fans' interest in seeing Cruise in one of his most requested superhero roles through art on Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died

Local

N1 assault incident has put police on the back foot - Cele

Local

Rat poison suicide attempts: 'It's an epidemic flying under the radar'

Local

EWN Highlights

Internal probe into officers charged for N1 assault at advanced stage - Ipid

16 August 2023 2:52 PM

Santaco cagey on whether they've filed papers to interdict impounding of taxis

16 August 2023 1:49 PM

N1 assault incident has put police on the back foot - Cele

16 August 2023 1:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA