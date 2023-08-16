[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news





DISCLAIMER: You're about to read an opinion nobody asked for but I'll say it anyway.

Britney Spears is making headlines yet again for a "raunchy" video she posted to Instagram on 14 August.

In the video, the singer is seen pole dancing to Nine Inch Nails, AKA, "provocative music" (as some reporters call it) while wearing a leopard print bikini (because what women wear and how they choose to move their bodies is still relevant in 2023... apparently.)

This video made headlines with some media outlets using words like "puzzled and concerned" for Spears' mental health since her conservatorship ended in 2021 after 13 years.

My question is, WHY... (I have a few why's actually)

1) Why does a woman dancing in front of a pole in a bikini = mental health concerns?

2) Why does a woman dancing in front of a pole in a bikini = drug use?

Of course, she must be #delulu (this is what the kids are calling delusional these days) for dancing "provocatively".

Someone fall out of the sky to help us!

She can't actually just be doing it because she loves to dance in underwear during a heatwave in summertime? Ah, a woman with her own mind, in control of her own body - save us, please!

3) Why is a woman dancing in front of a pole in a bikini still being described as "raunchy" and why does it = desirability?

4) Why is Spears' life after her conservatorship still making headlines? There are other pressing issues to report on, people.

5) Why does a woman with kids who's dancing in front of a pole in a bikini = a bad mom.

6) Why does the public feel entitled to have an opinion on how Spears lives her life? I'd like to point out the irony in this moment... in that I'm writing an unpopular opinion about miss ma'am herself - apologies.

7) Why aren't we speaking about the music she's created since her conservatorship ended?

For me, the answer (for me) to these questions are that most of the reporters calling Spears dancing in front a pole in a bikini a mental health concern are these specific terms as clickbait.

And of course, there's the reality that society makes women feel bad for showing their bodies in the spirit of self-love and confidence if it's their almost-nude bodies are not perfectly sculpted, toned and tanned for the pleasure of those identifying as men (insert patriarchy, here).

My final thought on this is... can we just stop talking about Britney Spears and all other females dancing and twerking and shaking whatever they want wherever they want?

If you find that you are or have an urge to censor women in the world with your besties or broskis or on social media (coughs in keyboard warriors) by leaving derogatory statements in their comments section - then you need to be asking:

WHY DO YOU CARE SO MUCH ABOUT WOMEN AND THEIR BODIES?

And... while we're questioning, also ask, why you think you're so entitled to firstly have an opinion about women (if you're not one yourself) and why you think you get to share that opinion (out loud) in hurtful ways?

While we all have opinions about this - respect and showing kindness to others should always be the goal - no matter how much your opinion differs... well, to a certain extent, but we can talk about those extents at another time.

Thanks for reading until the end.

