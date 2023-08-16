N1 assault incident has put police on the back foot - Cele
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has finally broken his silence on an incident in which members of the presidential protection unit were captured on video assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.
He told Parliament’s police portfolio committee on Wednesday morning that the negative impact and narrative the incident had caused had put the police on the back foot.
Cele said that he had noted the criticism against him for not commenting on the matter when the video went viral last month and caused public outcry.
But he said that he was out of the country at the time and much had already been said by the deputy president, the acting police minister, and the national police commissioner.
"There was nothing new that one would have come up with other than fill the gaps, as one has filled the gaps in calling for the police to be cooperative on the matter and doing what they are supposed to do."
This article first appeared on EWN : N1 assault incident has put police on the back foot - Cele
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
